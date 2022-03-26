Boston College dedicates Pete Frates Center

On Saturday, as Frates’s former team played Louisville, his family and friends gathered under a tent nearby on the Brighton campus to dedicate an indoor baseball and softball training facility named in his honor. It is the first building on the campus to be named for Frates, who died in 2019 at age 34 after helping to raise more than $220 million worldwide for ALS research by popularizing the Ice Bucket Challenge . He grew up in Beverly and graduated from BC in 2007.

It’s spring at Boston College, the season when Pete Frates shined on the baseball diamond during the years before his fight against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis transformed him into a beacon of hope.

Frates’s widow, Julie, said she hopes athletes who pass through the training facility draw inspiration from her late husband, whose No. 3 jersey was retired by BC in 2016.

“Whatever they’re feeling that day, they have Pete’s name on the wall to remind them ... [that] they’ve got this and just to persevere,” said Julie Frates, who also graduated from BC. The couple’s 7-year-old daughter, Lucy, joined her mother at the dedication ceremony.

“I wish he could see this,” Julie Frates said.

Frates family members sat in the front rows including (left to right) his mother, Nancy Frates; wife Julie; daughter Lucy, age 7; brother Andrew (rear); sister Jennifer Mayo; and father, John Frates. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Pete Frates’s family has strong ties to BC. His parents, John and Nancy, and sister, Jennifer Mayo, also graduated from the school.

John Frates and his son, Andrew, attended the ceremony wearing yellow socks decorated with an iconic image of Pete Frates holding the Baseball Beanpot over his head at Fenway Park in 2006. The photograph reproduced on the socks was taken after Frates helped BC beat Harvard by hitting a two-run homer into the visitors’ bullpen.

Nancy Frates recalled her son wearing a BC outfit when he was 6 months old. Pete Frates, she said, showed people how to navigate challenges.

“When adversity hits you, it’s not the adversity, it’s the way you handle it,” she said. “He was a shining beacon of hope.”

Mayo shared stories about times she shared on campus with her brother when she was a senior and he was a first-year student. The siblings met weekly to attend Mass, and when her brother joined the baseball team, Mayo said she began attending games. Up until that point, Mayo said she only knew of Shea Field, the spot where BC played baseball at the time, as a tailgating area for football games.

“Pete has a famous story about spending the first baseball practice of the year picking up chicken wing bones off Shea Field so players wouldn’t trip while they were in the outfield,” she said.

Boston College hosted its final baseball game at Shea Field in 2017, and an indoor field house now sits on the site.

Pete Frates knew about the training facility project and visited campus in June 2019 for an event announcing plans to name the building after him. The 31,000-square-foot facility includes locker rooms, player lounges, and space for sports medicine, strength and conditioning, and equipment. The upper level houses an indoor hitting facility with turf field and retractable netting, a sitting area, and outdoor deck that overlooks the baseball field.

Baseballs were printed up in honor of Pete Frates at the event. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The center opened in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the dedication festivities, said Jack Dunn, a BC spokesman.

The center is part of the Harrington Athletics Village, the baseball and softball complex honoring John L. Harrington, a BC graduate and former Boston Red Sox president. Harrington is chairman of the board of trustees for the Yawkey Foundation, which played a major role in paying for the center honoring Frates.

Harrington became emotional during his turn at the podium.

“We do what we do for BC because we love it,” he said.

He thanked BC’s president, the Rev. William P. Leahy, for prioritizing the facility.

“Thankfully, he was a baseball person because he had his eye on the ball all the time,” Harrington said.

James P. Healey, a trustee for the Yawkey Foundation and a BC graduate, described meeting with Pete Frates after he was diagnosed with ALS in 2012.

The new facility serves an an indoor batting and training facility for BC's baseball and softball teams. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“Pete didn’t feel sad for himself. He wasn’t morose. Instead, with a great, steely determination, he told us he was planning to use all his energy to raise awareness and money for the ALS cause,” Healey said.

Pete Frates’s “ultimate goal,” Healey said, was helping researchers find a cure for ALS.

“This was Pete, the fighter,” Healey said.

Leahy spoke of the “sacrifice, generosity, and commitment of Pete Frates.”

“When people come by this building and see it and they ask, ‘Who was this Pete Frates?’ I think it will in turn help inspire them to reflect on their lives, how they can give and make an impact,” he said.

A short time later, a gust of wind blew through the tent, knocking over a framed rendering of the center and shattering the glass.

After the ceremony, Julie Frates said she thought that her late husband likely summoned the wind.

“He liked to make an entrance. He probably did do that,” she said. “He had to make himself known.”

The BC Eagle mascot played with a dog after the dedication of the Pete Frates Center. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.