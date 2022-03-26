fb-pixel Skip to main content

Building on Congress Street collapses

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated March 26, 2022, 12 minutes ago

A building on Congress Street partially collapsed Saturday following what appears to be a problem with a crane on a nearby construction site, fire officials said Saturday.

Crews were on scene at the partial collapse, which appeared to be a parking garage, the Boston Fire Department tweeted at 6:18 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

This a breaking story and will be updated.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video