Building on Congress Street collapses

A building on Congress Street partially collapsed Saturday following what appears to be a problem with a crane on a nearby construction site, fire officials said Saturday.
Crews were on scene at the partial collapse, which appeared to be a parking garage, the Boston Fire Department tweeted at 6:18 p.m.
Companies working at a partial building collapse at 1 Congress St. pic.twitter.com/dyOuUnyn0I— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 26, 2022
No further information was immediately available.
This a breaking story and will be updated.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.