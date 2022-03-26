Man arrested at South Bay mall for alleged shoplifting, assault on police officer

A man was arrested Saturday morning on charges that he allegedly assaulted a Boston police officer after being caught shoplifting at a grocery store in the South Bay Center mall in Dorchester, according to police.
Officers working a detail were advised there was a shoplifter at the Stop & Shop around 9:47 a.m., said Officer Andre Watson, a spokesman for Boston police. When officers approached the suspected shoplifter he “became combative” and allegedly assaulted police, Watson said.
The man, whose name was not immediately released, was taken into police custody and will be charged with shoplifting, assault and battery on a police officer, and assault and battery by strangulation, Watson said.
Advertisement
An officer was injured in the altercation and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Watson said.
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.