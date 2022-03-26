Man arrested at South Bay mall for alleged shoplifting, assault on police officer

A man was arrested Saturday morning on charges that he allegedly assaulted a Boston police officer after being caught shoplifting at a grocery store in the South Bay Center mall in Dorchester, according to police.

Officers working a detail were advised there was a shoplifter at the Stop & Shop around 9:47 a.m., said Officer Andre Watson, a spokesman for Boston police. When officers approached the suspected shoplifter he “became combative” and allegedly assaulted police, Watson said.