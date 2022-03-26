Man fatally shot by officer in Pittsfield

An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was fatally shot by an officer in Pittsfield late Friday night, according to a press release from the police department.
The shooting occurred around 10:10 p.m. on the 200 block of Onota Street, Pittsfield Police said. Officers were originally dispatched to the location around 9:46 p.m. for an initial report of a man who had injured himself and was outside his residence.
After the man refused medical attention, he was left in the care of his girlfriend who agreed to stay with him during the night, the release said. But less than a half-hour later, police returned to the scene due to the man “causing a disturbance again.”
When they returned, the 22-year-old male was armed with a knife and eventually “advanced on the officers,” the release said.
Police said they attempted to taser the man twice, but when they were unable to stop him, one officer fired their weapon at the man, the release said.
The man was treated at the scene but was later transported to Berkshire Medical Center, the release said. He died of his injuries around 11:20 p.m. at the hospital.
The identity of the man and the officers involved have not yet been released. The case has been turned over to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.
