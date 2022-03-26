Nelson Aldrich Jr., whose writing pierced the pretense of old wealth, dies at 86

Boston, he added, “is a grown-up city, perhaps the only one in the country, and to most Americans, certainly to me, grown-up is a cold, unpromising state of mind.”

“More than any other city in the New World, Boston lies under a thick blanket of words, the accretion of centuries’ worth of meanings, and most of them always seemed to me to be heavy with restraint, reproof, and foreboding,” he said in a 1992 essay in The Boston Globe.

Born into an affluent class whose existence he skewered in his 1988 book “Old Money,” Nelson Aldrich Jr. was alternately critical and wistful while writing about Boston, the city of his birth.

A Harvard University graduate who lamented his alma mater’s descent into “celebrity,” Mr. Aldrich was 86 when he died March 8. His daughter Liberty told The New York Times that he died in his North Stonington, Conn., home from complications of Parkinson’s disease.

“Institutions can survive their fame; they can hardly survive without it, not for 350 years anyway,” he wrote about Harvard in a 1986 Globe essay as the university marked its 350th anniversary.

“But when an institution becomes a celebrity, it feeds its fame to the fickle appetite of fashion,” he wrote. “Reputation seldom survives this experience unchanged.”

He lived at the edge of fame himself, or at least in the realm of the well-known. His father, grandfather, and great-grandfather were wealthy.

In Boston, where for a time he worked at the Globe, Mr. Aldrich found that he risked being mistaken for his father, a prominent architect, if he identified himself by less than his full name.

“Every now and again, telephoning someone for information on a story, I would introduce myself, dropping the ‘Jr.’ for brevity’s sake: ‘Hello, this is Nelson Aldrich at the Globe, and I … .’ Whereupon the man at the other end of the line would say, ‘What? Who? Nelson Aldrich? I thought you were an architect — what the hell are you doing at the Globe?’ And so I left,” he recalled in the 1992 essay.

By departing Boston, he escaped the trappings of an easily recognizable name, but he never could leave behind his privileged upbringing.

In “Old Money: The Mythology of America’s Upper Class,” he was blunt about those raised in moneyed households, including his own, and the paths they later traveled.

“Almost every child of Old Riches has two kinds of chauffeur story to tell: one of glory and one of embarrassment,” he wrote.

Elsewhere was this confession: “Sometimes I feel as if everything I’ve done in my life has been a hobby.”

“What Aldrich is writing about, of course, is not money but class,” Globe critic Mark Feeney wrote in a 1988 review of “Old Money.”

“The great-grandson of a robber-baron US senator, he is kin to Rockefellers and a product of St. Paul’s and Harvard,” Feeney said of Mr. Aldrich. “Yet he also taught school in Harlem and has spent several decades in journalism — not occupations notable for their white-shoe constituency. In ‘Old Money,’ he assumes the pose of neither apologist nor muckraker. Rather, he is in equal parts memoirist, sociologist, psychologist, and — unavoidably — moralist.”

Born in Boston on April 11, 1935, Nelson Wilmarth Aldrich Jr. was the son of Nelson W. Aldrich, who along with his architectural work had served as president of the Institute of Contemporary Art and cofounded the Boston Arts Festival.

Mr. Aldrich’s paternal great-grandfather, US Senator Nelson W. Aldrich of Rhode Island, had chaired the National Monetary Commission and was considered the father of what became the Federal Reserve System.

His mother was Eleanor Tweed Aldrich, whose own mother was a countess through marriage to a Hungarian count.

In a 1988 profile, People magazine said Mr. Aldrich was 3 when his parents divorced. At age 8, he was sent to boarding school to learn the “silver-spoon curriculum,” he later called it.

Though he graduated from St. Paul’s School in Concord, N.H., and Harvard College, Mr. Aldrich found himself lacking the sprawling fortune that had seemed his birthright.

“By the time Aldrich discovered that he would inherit almost no money of his own — his father, an architect, lost a small fortune in business, and his mother, who married four times, left most of hers to the housekeeper — he was so steeped in trust-fund culture that he found himself indifferent to earning a living,” People magazine reported.

In an oral history, he recalled that he went to Paris after graduating from Harvard in 1957 and worked as an editor at The Paris Review literary journal, which had been founded a few years earlier. Mr. Aldrich said he “got the best possible tutorial in magazine publishing” from Robert B. Silvers, who went on to cofound the New York Review of Books.

Mr. Aldrich’s writing, editing, and teaching jobs included reporting for the Globe; working as a public school teacher in the Harlem section of New York City; serving as a senior editor at Harper’s Magazine; becoming editor-in-chief of Civilization, the magazine of the Library of Congress; freelancing magazine articles; and teaching at Long Island University and City College of the City University of New York.

His other books included “Tommy Hitchcock: An American Hero” (1985), a biography of a renowned polo player who died during World War II while test flying a fighter plane.

“Aldrich’s access to Hitchcock’s wartime correspondence yields a rich portrait of those early days of solo combat by seat-of-the-pants flying in cockleshell planes,” Sports Illustrated said of the book.

Mr. Aldrich also edited “George, Being George” (2008), which detailed the life of George Plimpton, the longtime editor of The Paris Review.

The book was a “sprawling, hugely entertaining oral history of the man who all but invented the genre,” Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter wrote in a New York Times review.

According to the Times, Mr. Aldrich’s survivors include his daughter, Liberty, from his marriage to Anna Lou Humes, which ended in divorce, and Ms. Humes’s daughter, Alexandra, whom he adopted.

He also leaves his wife, Denise Lovatt Aldrich; their daughter, Arabella; a son, Alexander Goldsmith, from a relationship with a partner, Gillian Pretty Goldsmith; four stepchildren, Alison Humes, Mavis Humes Baird, Immy Humes, and Tom Martin; and five grandchildren.

Details about a memorial service were not immediately available.

“My daughter tells me that whenever she says to acquaintances that she is going to Harvard, they all respond, ‘Ooooh, you must be soooo smart!’ Nobody ever said that to me,” Mr. Aldrich wrote in his 1986 Globe essay.

“They thought I’d gone to Harvard because I was born to such privileges, and they did not admire me for it,” he said. “I thought I was privileged, too, in a vague sort of way. The thought weighed on me like duty.”

As for growing up in Boston, “my freedom was not a right,” he wrote in 1992.

“Boston always seemed to be insisting not simply that I act responsibly, but that I am responsible,” he said, adding: “There’s not a lot of wriggle-room in cold-roast Boston.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.