One killed, one wounded after shooting near Worcester strip club

One man was killed and another man critically injured in a shooting near a Worcester strip club early Saturday morning, according to the Worcester Police Department.

An officer, who was working an off-duty assignment at Hurricane Betty’s on Southbridge Street, reported that shots were fired near the club at about 1:23 a.m., Worcester police said in a statement.

The scene was “chaotic” as additional officers arrived, according to Worcester police. Officers found two gunshot victims, a 27-year-old man and a 32-year-old man.