One killed, one wounded after shooting near Worcester strip club

One man was killed and another man critically injured in a shooting near a Worcester strip club early Saturday morning, according to the Worcester Police Department.
An officer, who was working an off-duty assignment at Hurricane Betty’s on Southbridge Street, reported that shots were fired near the club at about 1:23 a.m., Worcester police said in a statement.
The scene was “chaotic” as additional officers arrived, according to Worcester police. Officers found two gunshot victims, a 27-year-old man and a 32-year-old man.
Officers provided medical aid to the victims, who were transported in an ambulance to a hospital.
The 27-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived at the hospital, Worcester police said. The 32-year-old man’s injuries are considered life-threatening, and he is being treated.
The victim’s names have not been released. No further information was immediately available Saturday afternoon.
An investigation is ongoing. The Worcester Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to either send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message, send an anonymous web based message at worcesterma.gov/police , or call (508) 799-8651.
