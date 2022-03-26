Remains of Marine from Leominster killed in Norway crash return to US

Also killed in the March 18 crash were Captain Matthew Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Ind.; Gunnery Sergeant James Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio; and Corporal Jacob Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Ky.

The remains of Captain Ross Reynolds, 27, and the three other men who were onboard when their Osprey aircraft crashed during a NATO exercise , returned to the country via a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, the Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations said in a statement.

The remains of a Marine from Leominster who died in a crash in Norway last week were returned to the United States on Friday, officials said.

The four were flying north to Bodo, Norway, and were due to land just before 6 p.m. local time, the Norwegian Armed Forces said in a statement.

They never arrived. Their remains were recovered from the crash site south of Bodo, in the Arctic Circle, the Marines said.

Reynolds joined the Marines on May 13, 2017. He served as an MV-22B Osprey pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261 and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, the Marines said.

He graduated from Leominster High School and later Worcester State University. He had also worked his way up to becoming an Eagle Scout in 2011.

“We are broken-hearted, left trying to imagine our lives without Ross,” his family said in a statement. “We are in shock and are devastated by his loss. We will miss his smile, his hugs, his laughter.”

Material from previous Globe reports was used in this article.

