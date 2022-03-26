Two teenage boys arrested in connection with shooting in Mattapan

Two teenage boys were arrested in connection with the shooting of a man and a boy in Mattapan earlier this month, Boston police said.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 9 Peacevale St. at about 5:42 p.m. on March 15, Boston police said in a statement. When they arrived they found a man and a boy suffering from gunshot wounds.
They were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. Officers also learned that two unidentified male suspects had fled the area on a scooter.
A 17-year-old boy from Lynn was arrested after a brief foot pursuit at about 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, police said. Officers recovered a loaded 9mm Glock 19 handgun equipped with a laser sight from the boy at the time of his arrest.
Officers also executed a search warrant at his home and found a .22 caliber handgun equipped with a laser sight, police said.
He was arraigned in Dorchester Juvenile Court, police said. He faces charges including delinquent to wit: unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and two counts of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.
A 16-year-old boy from Dorchester surrendered himself to police in connection to the shooting and was placed in custody without incident. He is expected to appear in Suffolk County Juvenile Court on the same charges as the 17-year-old boy.
