Two teenage boys arrested in connection with shooting in Mattapan

Two teenage boys were arrested in connection with the shooting of a man and a boy in Mattapan earlier this month, Boston police said.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 9 Peacevale St. at about 5:42 p.m. on March 15, Boston police said in a statement. When they arrived they found a man and a boy suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. Officers also learned that two unidentified male suspects had fled the area on a scooter.