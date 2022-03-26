Worker seriously injured after being pinned under cherry picker truck

A worker suffered serious injuries to his lower body Friday afternoon after an equipment malfunction left him pinned beneath the bucket of a cherry picker truck, police said.

Braintree first responders worked to stabilize the truck upon arriving at the scene, before attempting to free the man, police wrote in a brief statement posted to Facebook. Crews worked for approximately 20 minutes to free the man using shovels and at times their hands.

The man, whose identity was not released, was taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment, police said.