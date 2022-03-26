‘Potentially very dangerous’: Biden’s Warsaw speech met with mixed reactions

Politicians and pundits had mixed reactions Saturday to President Biden’s impassioned speech in Warsaw, in which he rebuked Russian President Vladimir Putin and defended liberal democracy.

“For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” Biden said at the end of his speech. After the speech, the White House clarified Biden’s remarks, saying “the President’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change.”

Reactions to Biden’s speech have been mixed, with some calling his rhetoric dangerous and his words empty while others praising his forcefulness and likening it to famous past presidential speeches.