Consider this: Panel discussions around Boston, March 26 - April 1

Professor Michael Ashley Stein of Harvard Law School discusses how the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities “has created a paradigm shift by compelling disability-based human rights as an equal component of the human rights canon within United Nations programming on human rights and development, as well as national-level legal systems.”

Tuesday, March 29

“Medical Racism and Political Death: The Case of Juliette Derricotte”

Massachusetts Historical Society, 5:15 p.m., virtual

An exploration of the denial of emergency medical care to injured and sick Black people during the Jim Crow era.

“Pirate or Patriot?”

Boston Public Library and the National Park Service, 6 p.m, virtual

A discussion examining what led to the 18th century’s “explosion of piracy along the Eastern Seaboard (as well as the reasons for its decline), but also what motivated the values of pirate crews.”

“Butler Institute Open Forum: Small Town America vs. the EPA — a Perspective”

Babson College, 6:30 p.m., in-person

Butler Institute scholar Dominic Sapone leads a discussion of the Environmental Protection Agency that raises questions about the negative impacts of some of the agency’s actions.

Thursday, March 31

“Greatest MINDS Symposium on Racial Equity, Excellence, and Black Joy”

Greatest MINDS, 8 a.m., virtual and in-person

The symposium brings “racial equity, education, Black joy and excellence to our urban neighborhoods,” at various locations.

“Indigenous Perspectives on Sustainability and the Arts”

Howard Thurman Center for Common Ground at Boston University, 5:30 p.m., virtual and in-person

The BU Arts Initiative, BU Sustainability, and the Howard Thurman Center for Common Ground welcome JoAnn Chase, a citizen of the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Indian Nation, born and raised on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in central North Dakota.

“Beyond the Bicep: Women’s Work in Early 20th Century America and the Real Story of Rosie the Riveter”

Lexington Historical Society, 6 p.m., in-person

Historical Society archivist Elizabeth Mubarek will talk about a local legend, Peggy Kimball, a talented aviator who earned flying classifications held by only three other American women, including Amelia Earhart. Amanda Goodheart Parks, of the New England Air Museum, will talk about how women like Peggy put their undervalued skills to work during World War II as Rosie the Riveters.

Friday, April 1

“Art & Nature Talk: The Bald Eagle: America’s Bird”

Peabody Essex Museum, 7:45 p.m., virtual

Jack E. Davis, professor of environmental history at the University of Florida and Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “The Gulf: The Making of an American Sea,” will share “the panoramic history of the bird and the icon, combining natural and cultural history to create a more complete picture of our national symbol and, in turn, America’s relationship to the environment.”

— Compiled by Abi Canina