Beacon Hill lags on sexual harassment

Now, if indeed they were all the “gentlemen” and “gentlewomen” of their florid speechifying, there would be little need for a special Equal Employment Opportunity officer. But for years the State House had a well-deserved reputation as the epitome of a hostile workplace.

For the past 15 months — and that would encompass the entire speakership of Ronald Mariano or, as they might say on the House floor, “the gentleman from Quincy” — the Massachusetts House has been operating without an official whose primary job is to hear complaints of harassment or discrimination.

The #MeToo era was in full swing on Beacon Hill — and dozens of women were telling their stories, most still anonymously.

The estranged husband of then-Senate President Stan Rosenberg (who soon resigned) had been indicted — and later pleaded guilty — to charges of sexual assault involving three men, at least one of whom worked at the State House.

Senator Diane DiZoglio, a former representative and former House staffer (now a candidate for state auditor), went public about the House’s use of nondisclosure agreements she charges were used to silence victims.

In an effort to calm this perfect storm of allegations, then-House Speaker Robert DeLeo agreed to a package of rules reforms that included for the first time an Equal Employment Officer who could deal with complaints and work on a long-overdue study of House pay practices.

That was in March 2018. By the following December, when allegations surfaced about inappropriate conduct involving Representative Paul McMurtry toward an incoming first-year lawmaker, the EEO post had still not been filled. A contract EEO officer was hurriedly hired for six months to help a special commission deal with the case at hand. The commission found “insufficient evidence” that McMurtry had violated the House rules against sexual harassment.

In June 2019, the House Rules Committee finally hired its first permanent EEO officer, Boston employment lawyer John McLafferty, who left the job in November 2020.

DeLeo resigned from the Legislature the following month.

And as Globe reporter Samantha J. Gross reported, the EEO post has been vacant ever since McLafferty’s departure.

“Since Mr. McLafferty’s resignation, the House has actively, albeit informally, engaged in a process to identify potential candidates to fill the position permanently,” according to Ana Vivas, spokesperson for Speaker Mariano. “The House intends to hire a full-time EEO Officer as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, Vivas points out that under those 2018 House rules, “Staff has always had multiple avenues by which they can report any harassment or equity issues” to a supervisor, the director of Human Resources, or to House counsel.

Of course, that assumes the “supervisor” isn’t the source of the problem. And imagine, for a moment, a young staffer just walking into the House counsel’s office to lodge a complaint.

A self-evaluation of the House’s pay practice, including wage differentials based on gender, begun under McLafferty, has been completed, Vivas said, and the House is now in the process of “engaging with outside experts to develop a plan to address any wage differentials” not in line with Massachusetts laws.

The fact that it took the House under DeLeo 15 months to name its first permanent EEO officer, and that under Mariano that sorry vacancy record has already been broken, speaks volumes about how important the post is to the House leadership — or not, as the case may be.

And while House leaders insist the position is an “independent” one, an appointment by the members of the House Rules Committee constitutes a uniquely Beacon Hill definition of independence.

That has caused others to look at other options, such as an ombudsman, who could serve both branches of the Legislature.

The bottom line is that State House staffers — now that most are making their post-pandemic return to the building — need someone they can turn to and trust if they are experiencing harassment or discrimination. That person needs to be a visible and accessible presence on Beacon Hill.

Right now the “Help Wanted” sign is still out — as it has been for 15 months, and that’s shameful.

