Zionism, apartheid, anti-Zionism, antisemitism: Discuss

I hear echoes of another messenger who brought unwelcome news : the distinguished South African jurist Richard Goldstone, whose 2009 United Nations report on the Gaza conflict highlighted “the lack of accountability for war crimes” and warned that “overlooking justice only leads to increased conflict and violence.” Like O’Brien, Justice Goldstone was smeared for his efforts, and his report was discredited.

Jeff Jacoby ( “Make no mistake: Anti-Zionism is antisemitism,” Ideas, March 20) might be right that preferential citizenship based on race, ethnicity, or religion shouldn’t be allowed in one country and not in another. But Jacoby’s larger aim — to shoot the messenger, Amnesty International USA executive director Paul O’Brien, in order to ignore the message, Amnesty International’s report on Israel — is a tired, disingenuous approach that shouldn’t fool readers. Amnesty’s message , that the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians equals apartheid, is similar to that reached by other human-rights groups, including from within Israel.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

I wonder: Which messenger will be allowed to speak? When will the focus shift from messenger to message so that we Americans, of all backgrounds, can examine the facts?

Advertisement

Diana Digges

Jamaica Plain





‘I am anti-Zionist because I am Jewish’

In “Make no mistake: Anti-Zionism is antisemitism,” Jeff Jacoby neglects to mention why many anti-Zionists deny Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state, and resorts to accusations of antisemitism while ignoring the geopolitical reality. Israel’s Jewish majority is maintained through state violence against Palestinians: home demolitions, restriction of movement, and the denial of the right of Palestinian refugees to return.

I am anti-Zionist because I am Jewish — because Judaism has taught me that none of us is free until all of us are free. When a Jewish state can exist only at the expense of the safety and self-determination of millions of Palestinians, opposing its existence is justice, not bigotry.

Advertisement

Alison Forman-Katz

Newton





A harsh negative focus on Israel

With his March 20 column, Jeff Jacoby exposed the hypocrisy of Paul O’Brien of Amnesty International USA. Half of Israeli Jews are descendants of Jewish refugees from Arab countries. Why should Israel not be the safe space for the descendants of Middle Eastern Jewry and those who survived the Holocaust? Why is it that Palestinian leaders, who have rejected one peace process after another, and who make clear that their primary goal is the destruction of Israel, are never held accountable? Why is there such a harsh negative focus on Israel but so little focus on the human-rights records of its neighbors?

Doron Lubinsky

Atlanta





I’m not an antisemite for viewing Israel’s actions as sacrilege

Many of my fellow Jews (and others) and I who considered ourselves Zionists when the state of Israel was first formed are now considered antisemites by Jeff Jacoby’s definition.

We take issue with the Israeli government’s illegal expansion into Palestinian territory and occupation of its people and view that as sacrilege. If that makes me a modern-day anti-Zionist, I guess I am. However, I’m certainly not an antisemite, since I love and am proud of my religion and have no prejudice or hostility against my own people.

Howard Jonas

Gloucester





Notion that Israel speaks for all Jews is a fallacy

Whenever supporters of Israel such as Jeff Jacoby claim that anti-Zionism is antisemitism, they are endorsing the fallacy that Israel speaks for all Jews. It doesn’t.

Every year, more Jewish people justly criticize Israel’s policies against the Palestinian people. We are honoring our own Jewish tradition to seek justice when we speak out against the ongoing confiscation of land, the theft of water, the restriction of movement, and all the other indignities and deprivations that are being inflicted on a subject population.

Advertisement

We speak out because we were taught by our parents’ generation that silence is complicity. We will not be silenced by the indiscriminate labeling of our testimony as antisemitism.

Susan K. Jacoby

Jamaica Plain

The writer is not related to the columnist.





How safe would world’s Jews be without a Jewish state?

Jeff Jacoby was spot-on with “Make no mistake: Anti-Zionism is antisemitism.” Israel may be among the most legitimate of states. How many peoples inhabit the same land, speak the same language, and share the same religion as their ancestors, going back millennia? How many have received more international approval, by the League of Nations and United Nations, and endured fiercer subsequent armed invasion by surrounding states, and not only survived but thrived? How many small states have contributed more to the world? Why oppose its existence?

But for Amnesty International USA’s Paul O’Brien, only because antisemitism is “a real, live threat,” it’s OK for Jews to want a “safe Jewish space” that they can “call home” but not a Jewish state. So, should the more than 6.9 million Jews now in the “safe space” called Israel stay where they are, or look for more congenial spots on the globe? If they stay, how “safe” would they be were their sovereignty to be renounced, diluted, or violently removed? It’s a pretty safe bet that they wouldn’t be “safe” for very long.

Advertisement

Richard D. Wilkins

Syracuse, N.Y.





Jews are inseparably bound to their homeland

Kudos to the Globe for publishing Jeff Jacoby’s March 20 column, which correctly defines anti-Zionism as antisemitism. His citing of other countries with national identities, such as Ireland, for the sake of comparison and argument made it crystal clear that opposing the existence of Israel is indistinguishable from opposing the existence of the Jewish people.

The central narrative of Judaism is the return to the land of Israel. It is no accident that the Passover service ends with the fervent prayer, “Next year in Jerusalem.” After all, Jews are indigenous to Israel, as inseparably bound to their homeland as are all other national groups.

When one encounters someone who advocates the demise of Israel while adopting no similar stance toward any other similar country, one is encountering an antisemite. It’s a simple truth that Jeff Jacoby has articulated superbly.

Daniel H. Trigoboff

Williamsville, N.Y.





Dismissive attitude toward the crux of the issue

This Ashkenazi descendant takes great exception to the views of Jeff Jacoby in his column “Anti-Zionism is antisemitism.” He criticizes the executive director of Amnesty International USA and the organization’s report for “libeling” Israel as an apartheid state but offers no factual errors from Amnesty’s report, just outrage. He then selectively quotes a recent poll, stating that “lopsided majorities of American Jews identify as pro-Israel,” but omits a more nuanced finding from the same poll, which found that a majority of US Jews (57 percent) said they are “pro-Israel but also critical of Israeli policy.” Meanwhile, just 23 percent said they are pro-Israel and also supportive of the current government’s policies.

Advertisement

After some apple-and-orange comparisons, Jacoby uses the same faulty logic equating Israel with Ireland, Poland, and Japan. None of these other countries, for example, restrict the rights of almost half their inhabitants, prevent people of different ethnic identities from coming into or moving freely within their borders, or prohibit mixed marriages.

Jacoby barely acknowledges the elephant in the room when he writes, “At bottom, anti-Zionism has very little to do with criticism of Israel’s policies or sympathy for Palestinian Arabs, both of which are perfectly in order.” This dismissive attitude and refusal to connect the two is mind-boggling and all too typical of many of Israel’s supporters.

Ironically, the greatest threat to Jews all over the world may be Israel’s condemnable treatment of millions of Palestinians, who also have long connections to the land. This shameful behavior arouses growing denunciation and increasing antisemitism.

Andrea Cherez

Roslindale





Another line drawn in the sand

If you want to have your heart broken, read Colum McCann’s brilliant novel “Apeirogon , ” based on the story of the unending suffering of two fathers, one an Israeli Jew, one a Palestinian, who each lost a daughter to the conflict in Israel. Bassam and Rami travel the world together pleading with people to stop fueling the suffering with endless empty parsing of opinions, to see the human cost of all the lines in the sand. Start where we are now, and create a solution. Make peace. Listen deeply. See the humanity of the other.

Jeff Jacoby’s piece is just another line drawn in the sand and lends nothing to the efforts to end the suffering that goes on daily in the State of Israel, perpetrated mostly by the State of Israel, mostly on its Palestinian citizens, and fueled for decades by us Americans.

I am not Jewish. I am not Palestinian. But I am human. Start talking about peace, real security for the people of Israel, and for all of us. Let us love one another. Be human together. Learn well the lesson of Hillel: “That which you hate, don’t do to others.”

Brenda Rogers

North Chelmsford