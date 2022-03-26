Boston City League basketball stars get one last chance to shine

That was the theme for Guerrero and Cox as they shared a backcourt one last time: playing their unselfish, tenacious game.

Midway through the third quarter of the Dr. Joseph D. Warren Boston City League All-Star Game Saturday at Madison Park, O’Bryant senior Lina Guerrero received an outlet pass from her teammate Jasmine Cox off a steal. With a clear lane to the basket, Guerrero drove and, instead of taking the free bucket, dropped it off for New Mission’s Jourdan Ferreira to score instead.

Ruth Norton (left) of Latin Academy tries to slow down O'Bryant's Jasmine Cox.

“We’re the city’s best duo. We just know each other,” Guerrero said.

“Like PB&J,” Cox added. “We go together.”

The pair propelled CASH coach Chase Grogan’s team to defeat Latin Academy coach Bill Dever’s side, 55-35. Boston United junior Lazhia Lobo scored a game-high 12 points, but the league awarded Cox (4 points, 2 blocks) with the biggest prize before the fourth quarter.

The sophomore earned Boston City League Player of the Year honors after averaging 28 points per game this year. Guerrero (8 points), meanwhile, is poised to play at Rutgers next year.

The O’Bryant stars were just a couple of the City League’s best showcasing their talent. For Grogan, the game felt like a culmination of how far his program has come, especially through the pandemic.

Lazhia Lobo (left) of Boston United scored a game-high 12 points in a matchup with Nellie Conklin and Latin Academy. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

“It’s really about the girls having fun,” Grogan said of the festivities. “As much normalcy as we can have is worth celebrating. It’s a great feeling.”

Grogan was named girls’ BCL Coach of the Year after leading CASH to the most wins in team history (10). After building the program from scratch in 2015 and coaching through winless seasons in 2015-16 and ‘16-17, Grogan led CASH to the state tournament this year.

On the boys’ side, the squad led by TechBoston coach Johnny Williams beat New Mission coach Malcolm Smith’s side, 93-82, in a laid-back showcase of high-flying dunks, hard blocks and long 3-pointers.

Boston City League Coach of the Year Johnny Williams of TechBoston and Player of the Year Ramsay Checo of Burke show off their awards. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Williams, who was named boys’ BCL Coach of the Year, loved the atmosphere, appreciating a chance to have fun and enjoy the game rather than focus entirely on winning.

“I was telling the guys, ‘Let’s have fun, man.’ This isn’t a stiff event, like we want to entertain the crowd,” Williams said. “This is a good time for them to get up and down with guys they normally compete with.”

Despite the final score, Williams’s side led most of the game by 15-20 points, before tougher defense gave way to the dunks and long shots the crowd was seeking.

At the end of the day, the score didn’t matter too much for either side, but Burke sophomore Ramsay Checo (10 points), who was named BCL Player of the Year, had to balance wanting to win with just enjoying the day.

“I was just being myself,” Checo said. “I’m too competitive, but at the same time, I like to have fun.”

Tavaj Cope of Fenway threw down a big two-handed dunk during the BCL boys' basketball game. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

TechBoston senior Youssouf Mboukoh scored a game-high 19 points in the win, and he battled down the stretch with New Mission’s Hassan Jenkins (17 points), going shot for shot in the fourth quarter.

“I tried to motivate him. I tried to tell him, ‘Come on, let’s put on a show,’” Mboukoh said about squaring off against Jenkins.

In an afternoon celebrating the City League’s best, they certainly did.

