Bruins GM Don Sweeney may have won the trade deadline, but those big deals rarely lead to the Stanley Cup

Headed into last Monday’s swap-a-thon, per the NHL, 1,177 players were traded around deadline day since 1980. A mere 26 ended up with that year’s Cup winner.

The math of the last 40-plus years suggests that it’s not a good bet that Hampus Lindholm , no matter how impressive his debut was Thursday night, will prove to be the missing piece to bring the Bruins the Stanley Cup this year.

The cruel reality of those numbers aside, the view from here is Bruins general manager Don Sweeney won the 2022 Deadline Day Trophy, albeit at an extremely high price, which included sending the Ducks defense prospect Urho Vaakanainen (a first-rounder in 2017) and three primo draft picks (one first, two seconds).

Note: The Bruins made the Lindholm deal some 48 hours before Monday’s 3 p.m. deadline, so we’re using a broad interpretation of deadline day. Please hit “delete” on those kind, helpful e-mails you were about to send to your faithful puck chronicler.

What clinched the trophy for Sweeney was his prompt, linked signing of Lindholm to a contract extension that will keep the Swedish defenseman in Spoked-B residence for another eight years (potentially for a total nine playoff runs) at a comfortable $6.5 million salary-cap hit.

No other club came close to targeting a franchise cornerstone, executing the swap, and then securing him to a max eight-year extension. Lindholm is a proven, refined talent who probably could have brought upward of $8 million (but for only a seven-year term) in the open market. To see he and Charlie McAvoy evolve together, often as partners, is going to be a treat.

Lindholm received the same $6.5 million cap hit the Blues used to pluck Torey Krug as a free agent from the Bruins less than 18 months ago, a loss that created a roster void that Sweeney scrambled to fill ever since (including last spring’s swap, and the contract extension, for Mike Reilly). In Lindholm, Sweeney ended up landing a bigger, heavier, more versatile player at Krug’s same pay scale, which took some of the sting out of he asset package he shipped Ducks GM Pat Verbeek.

With Vaakanainen gone, the Bruins are assured of not having a first-rounder on the roster for the draft years 2017, ‘18, ‘20, and ‘22. Yes, they still own the rights to Johnny Beecher (No. 30, 2019) but the lanky center’s career arc at Michigan has been anything but promising. For the combined six drafts (2017-22), right winger Fabian Lysell (No. 21 in 2021) could be the only first-rounder to end up with regular work on Causeway Street. All in all, a reminder that these 2.2 percent stabs come at a very high price.

Don Sweeney swung some big deals at the deadline; now they've got to pay dividends on the ice. Elise Amendola/Associated Press

First runner-up for the Deadline Day Trophy: Florida.

Panthers GM Bill Zito pulled off three trades, yielding a pair of first-rounders, one to the Canadiens for defenseman Ben Chiarot, the other to the Flyers for Claude Giroux (two assists in his Sunrise debut). He also grabbed Robert Hagg from the Sabres for depth on the backline. Cost: only a sixth-round pick.

That’s some astute, prudent shopping by Zito, yet with the risk that all three will walk, perhaps with Cup rings, as UFAs in July. Rumor has it that Giroux wants to return home to Ottawa when the UFA dust settles in the summer. For now, he was happy to force his way to Florida, which handcuffed the Flyers in their trade talks with the Avalanche, who had been hot after the crafty center for weeks.

Advertisement

For all his dealing, Zito did not have to subtract from his varsity roster — forced to surrender no one from a core, confident group that looks destined to finish first or second in the Eastern Conference standings. A week earlier, he opened up cap space by shipping ex-Bruin Frank Vatrano to the Rangers, but Vatrano had become expensive fourth-line fodder in the scheme of things. It’s possible Chiarot, Giroux, and Hagg end up Nos. 27, 28, and 29 among the 2.2 percenters.

Second runner-up: Calgary

The Flames got way ahead of the process with their Feb. 14 acquisition of Tyler Toffoli, which was the first in a series of moves the retooling Habs would make. Toffoli has delivered as promised (18 games, 8-7—15), not just in numbers but also adding to the roster buy-in under Darryl Sutter, his former coach in Los Angeles.

Flames GM Brad Treliving followed with adding solid depth to the middle-six forward group, filching Calle Jarnkrok from the Panthers for three draft picks. Like Zito, Treliving added real substance to his lineup and barely altered the composition, giving up only Tyler Pitlick off the roster in the Toffoli acquisition.

Third runner-up: Minnesota

GM Bill Guerin played the fraternity card to help land fellow ex-Penguin Marc-Andre Fleury from Chicago to be the Wild’s No. 1 goalie. Again, a costly get, Guerin forced to hand over a first-round pick for a guy who is ticketed for the UFA market this summer.

Advertisement

But even at 37, the 6-foot-2-inch Flower remains a bona fide No. 1 with 511 wins, and he’ll be working with a very solid partner in Cam Talbot (25-12-1 when the swap was made). The two should be able to work a comfortable job share over the final five weeks, setting up Fleury as the every night guy in the postseason.

Guerin also added some valuable bottom-six energy in Nicolas Deslauriers, the ex-Sabre who he grabbed from Anaheim. The Wild already had spunk, but Deslauriers has crafted a nice brand in the pest-nuisance-and-hitting market.

Upon arriving with the Wild, a deadpan Deslauriers kidded, “What skill set?” when asked what skill set he brought to the lineup.

“I know my role well,” he added, noting that it took him a while to define a successful NHL role, ”and what brings energy.”

PROSPECT WATCH

A lot going for Lohrei, Lysell

Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell has notched 51 points in 43 games for the WHL's Vancouver Giants. Bruce Bennett/Getty

The Bruins are increasingly confident some of the void in their prospect pool has been filled by defenseman Mason Lohrei and forward Fabian Lysell.

One or both could be seen in varsity camp this season, even if only to be immersed in the NHL culture and experience the day-to-day grind of practices and games (the bring-your-prospect-to-work approach).

The 6-4, 205-pound Lohrei was a second-round pick (No. 58) in 2020 and just finished his freshman season on the Ohio State backline. He led the Buckeyes in assists (25) and his 29 points left him runner-up to undrafted Russian winger Georgi Merkulov (34 points) in team scoring.

Advertisement

A pair of end-of-season losses to Penn State, each by a goal, kept the Buckeyes from reaching the NCAA Round of 16.

Hindered late in the season by a lower-body injury, according to Bruins GM Don Sweeney, Lohrei might not have been able to play if the Buckeyes advanced toward the Frozen Four.

“We’re going to meet with him and let that heal and then make the best decision with that information,” said Sweeney. “There’s not any urgency to rush through the healing process, and then we get a better feeling as to where he’s going to go going forward.”

The speedy Lysell, playing in North America for the first time, entered the weekend as the WHL Vancouver Giants’ top offensive performer: 43 games, 20-31—51.

The Giants, 23-30-4 as the weekend approached, wrap up their regular season April 16. Lysell signed his entry-level deal last August and can come aboard — be it Boston or AHL Providence — whenever his work is wrapped in Vancouver.

During the Bruins’ recent long road trip, which started in the Pacific Northwest, Sweeney visited with Lysell.

“Hopefully they play for as long as they possibly can,” Sweeney said of the Giants, onetime junior club of Milan Lucic. “That’s where he should focus. But he’s a possibility for Providence, and here as well.”

Only 5-10, 170, when drafted last summer, Lysell flashed his skills here in training camp, but it was clear his frame had to catch up with his game.

“Probably better served to go through a training camp environment, rookie camp and training camp, and see where he progresses,” said Sweeney when I asked if he felt Lysell was NHL-ready. “He handled himself fine during training camp this year in exhibition. He’s got skill sets and there’s nothing that stands in his way. Jumping in midstream at the end of the year is not an easy process, but from a skill standpoint and a talent standpoint, Fabian has a lot of the things that we’re excited about.”

ETC.

Not so fast on Dadonov trade

Evgenii Dadonov is still in Vegas after a trade to Anaheim was invalidated by the league. Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Spare defenseman John Moore, part of the package Don Sweeney shipped to the Ducks for Hampus Lindholm, was promptly wheeled to Vegas by Anaheim GM Pat Verbeek in a swap for pricey winger Evgenii Dadonov, long rumored on his way out once the Golden Knights acquired Jack Eichel.

One hitch: The Knights ignored or overlooked the no-trade list Dadonov had on file, and said list safeguarded him from becoming a Duck. If you’ve lived in Vegas, why give that up for Disneyland, right?

The swap originally approved by Central Registry, the league two days later declared it invalid, and everyone went back to their original clubs in what will be remembered as the Hotel California trade (you can check out but you can never leave).

Not good. These lists, common throughout the NHL, are never made public, unless individual agents slip the information to preferred reporters. There is no obligation for the team, player or agent to make the list available to anyone else, including league headquarters. We’d say that’s stuff of the league’s Original Six days, but no-trade deals didn’t exist in those Before Times.

For now, even with the deadline come and gone, the Knights can still deal Dadonov. Their interest remains high, because they need to clear his $5 million cap hit off the books in order to activate valued defenseman Alec Martinez off long-term injured reserve.

But there could be an added impediment: Players wheeled post-deadline are not eligible to play for the remainder of the season. That’s of little concern to the Knights, who simply want him off the books. But it negates interest from any club with eyes on adding Dadonov for a playoff run.

Big-time programs

Lindenwood University in suburban St. Louis (St. Charles, Mo.) this past week became the fourth school in the last three years to add a NCAA Division 1 men’s hockey program.

Lindenwood has run a highly successful club team in recent years, coached by ex-Bruins defenseman Rick Zombo, who played the 1995-96 season in Boston under coach Steve Kasper. Only diehard fans will remember that the Bruins shipped prospect Fred Knipscheer to the Blues for Zombo.

Already with a successful Division 1 women’s program, the Lindenwood men will play home games at the Centene Ice Center, practice home of the Blues.

Despite the related high costs of the game, particularly equipment and facilities, schools keep adding D1 programs. The others to come aboard in the last three years:

▪ Long Island University in Brookville, N.Y. The Sharks just saw five of its roster players this season sign contracts with minor pro clubs.

▪ University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. The Tommies moved on up from Division 3.

▪ Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D. It will begin play for the 2023-24 season. Sioux Falls is where Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman played his one USHL season, signing out of there with the University of Maine for the start of the 2017-18 season.

Loose pucks

Northeastern product Zach Aston-Reese was shipped from Pittsburgh to Anaheim at the deadline. Sean M. Haffey/Getty

Somewhat lost in the shuffle on Monday: The Ducks also shipped Swedish scoring winger Rickard Rakell to the Penguins in a three-player-and-pick (Round 2) package that included ex-Northeastern forward Zach Aston-Reese going west. The Bruins were among those with real interest in Rakell, a righthanded shot who could have given Bruce Cassidy top-six options at either wing. A good bet that Jake DeBrusk’s name was mixed into those talks. Drafted by the Ducks in 2011, Rakell went No. 30, which was the first-round pick that the Bruins originally shipped to Toronto in the Tomas Kaberle deal. Reese, never drafted, is making $1.725 million on an expiring one-year deal, and is free to walk as a UFA this summer … Loads of opportunity on that Ducks backline for Urho Vaakanainen, especially with Lindholm in Boston. Vaakanainen reaches RFA status, with no arbitration, this summer … Ex-Boston College forward Zach Sanford, who won the Cup with the Blues in 2019, was shoveled Monday from Ottawa to Winnipeg. Tough break for the former Eagle, leaving Ottawa just as the Senators are showing some promise, and hitching on with a Jets club on its way to nowhere. On track for UFA after signing only a one-year deal in Ottawa, he’ll likely walk this summer … Matt Keator, at the Garden Saturday to see what likely will stand as client Zdeno Chara’s final game on Causeway Street, was the agent who recently handled defenseman Mike Callahan’s deal with the Bruins. Callahan, from Franklin, didn’t post a point in his first three games with the WannaB’s. “He’ll be fine,” said Keator. “He’s got the leadership qualities every team wants to add.” Callahan, 22, spent three of his four years at Providence College in a captain role … View from the cheap seats: It might be worth the Bruins giving Trent Frederic a few shifts on the second-unit power play, specifically in the net-front role that Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno, and Charlie Coyle have filled at varying times with little success. Fearless “Freddy” has the size (6-3, 210), wing span, and ability to withstand cross-checks at the top of the paint. Hands/touch/puck retrieving are the issue, but he’s improved there over the second half of the season. Added incentive: Those cross-checks are supposed to be two-minute penalties this season. If Frederic takes enough of those across the back on PP2 duty, some of those five-on-fours could become five-on-threes. Overall, the Bruins’ power play was a modest 5 for 28 (17.9 percent) across the 11 games prior to Saturday’s Garden matinee vs. the Islanders … During the Bruins’ recent stop in Columbus, where they watched Rick Nash’s No. 61 go to the Nationwide Arena rafters, the ex-Bruin noted that he still has concussion-related health concerns that were central to his decision to retire shortly after the Bruins acquired him at the 2018 trade deadline. Among the touching moments in his on-ice ceremony, Nash remembered his father having to scrape together gas money to come see his junior games in London, Ontario. The Nashes were of humble means. “He stopped at a gas station to fill up his car,” recalled a grateful son. “He went inside and he handed them his guitar as collateral. He then went back the next week when he could afford the gas and traded the guitar back for his gas. That’s the stuff my parents went through in order for me to play hockey.” Got a little dusty in the Nationwide press box that night. Must have been the air vents being cleaned for the spring.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.