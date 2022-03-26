Bruins overwhelm Islanders at TD Garden

They were 13-2-1 over their last 16, mowing through the schedule whether the opponent is a potential playoff team or one that’s fallen out of the race.

But the Bruins are a different kind of hot.

The Islanders came into TD Garden on Saturday afternoon as one of the hottest teams in the NHL, 7-2-1 over their last 10 games. Anders Lee had scored 10 goals in that stretch and Brock Nelson had 11 goals in the last 13 games.

Fresh off a statement win Thursday over the Lightning, the Bruins sent another message by cooling off the Islanders with a 6-3 win.

Advertisement

The Bruins believed they were Stanley Cup contenders at the start of the season, now the results are showing it.

“I did feel we were a contender,” coach Bruce Cassidy said before the game. “Were we a top-tier contender? Until we saw some of the new players, how they fit out, that would’ve been a tough question to answer — and see our goaltending. Now I do.”

For the fourth time this season, the Bruins exploded for four goals in a period, overwhelming the Islanders on the way to their third straight win.

Six Bruins found the net. Brad Marchand scored his 28th goal of the season to go with two assists. David Pastrnak scored his 37th goal of the season and chipped in an assist. With his ninth goal of the season, Erik Haula has six points in the last three games.

After missing four games with an arm infection, Patrice Bergeron added an assist in his 1,200th career game.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.