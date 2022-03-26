Challenging tournament run propelled Oliver Ames girls’ basketball to No. 1 spot in final Globe Top 20 rankings

The Tigers prevailed against three Top 15 teams in their statement run. They avenged two regular-season losses to Medfield by winning in overtime in the semifinals, then triumphed over Norwood, the unbeaten favorite, in the championship.

When the final horn sounded at Tsongas Center in Lowell, the Oliver Ames girls’ basketball team emerged from a Division 2 gauntlet with a state title and the Globe’s No. 1 ranking.

In addition to a Division 2 state championship, Oliver Ames coach Laney Clement-Holbrook and captains Caroline Peper (center) and Hailey Bourne (right) finished as the Globe's top-ranked girls' basketball team.

Oliver Ames finished 22-3, the only blemishes being those two defeats to Medfield and an overtime loss in December against Franklin.

“We really felt like we had a real difficult challenge on our side of the [Division 2 bracket],” Oliver Ames coach Laney Clement-Holbrook said. “And with each progression, with each game that we won, I could see such incredible personal growth in each one of my players.

“When I look back, we had to beat two teams [Foxborough, Medfield] that we played three times, the third time . . . It was just the most magnificent moment, for these kids to get [to Tsongas], and finish it . . . It was all about each other, and leadership . . . It was a family.”

Division 3 champion St. Mary’s is No. 2 after capturing the title in a 46-44 thriller against Rockland, which flew up to No. 8 with its tournament performance. Andover cruised to the Division 1 final, solidifying the Warriors’ No. 3 status despite ultimately losing the championship game to Springfield Central.

Behind Andover is a number of stalwarts. Amesbury makes a final appearance at No. 16 with its first Division 4 championship. Walpole also rejoins after popping in and out of the rankings throughout the season. The Catholic Central, Merrimack Valley, South Shore and Tri-Valley leagues tied for the most representation with three teams apiece.

Boys’ basketball

The top seeds in each of the top four divisions held serve with BC High, Malden Catholic, St. Mary’s, and Randolph winning state titles.

Top-ranked BC High completed an undefeated season to win the school’s second state title, as Bill Loughnane maintained his perfect record in state championship games (5-0) as a head coach while steering his son Mike to a title.

St. Mary’s coach David Brown also coached his son, David Jr., to a state title, while leading his alma mater to a 27-1 record. Malden Catholic coach John Walsh joined Brown in winning a title for his alma mater, in just his second year with the Lancers.

Following the school’s first state title in any sport this football season, Randolph rattled off a 23-game win streak to earn its first basketball championship. Norwood made a run to the D2 state final under third-year coach Kristen McDonnell, and 28-year-veteran Steve Harrington took Watertown to the D3 state final.

First-year coach Kyle Callanan took Saint Joseph Prep to the D4 state final after the program had previously never won a tournament game.

Boys’ hockey

St. John’s Prep entered the Division 1 boys’ hockey tournament as the top seed and carried that all the way through to the program’s first state championship since 2015, also earning the No. 1 spot in the final Globe rankings.

The Eagles surged up the list to the top position following an early January sweep of Xaverian and Malden Catholic, and stayed in the top three the rest of the way. They cemented their final standing with last Sunday’s 6-2 win at TD Garden over Xaverian, which landed in the No. 2 spot after its first state title game appearance.

Public powers Arlington, Belmont, Hingham (the preseason No. 1), Braintree and Marshfield all had strong postseason showings. Despite a sub-.500 overall record, No. 8 BC High proved to be a tough out, reaching the state semifinals and coming within a minute of knocking off St. John’s Prep. D2 champion Tewksbury cracks the final top 10, and D3 winner Hanover rounds out the Top 20.

Girls’ hockey

There was one constant during the girls’ hockey season, and that was Austin Prep.

The 27-0 Cougars never relinquished their No. 1 spot in the Globe Top 20 on their path to the Division 1 title. With depth on offense and a mature defense headlined by Maeve Carey and Lauryn Hanafin, Austin Prep was the class of the field.

But Arlington wasn’t far behind, giving the Cougars a run for their money in the state title game with its dogged play. The Spy Ponders finish the season in the No. 2 spot. Concluding its best season in several years, Acton-Boxborough leaps to third in the final rankings.

Shrewsbury, a Division 1 semifinalist, is fourth, followed by Division 2 champion Algonquin, which prevailed in overtime over Canton (No. 6). Duxbury and St. Mary’s close out the top eight thanks to several highly skilled players that gave opponents fits. Medfield/Norton and Natick, off strong runs to the Division 2 semis, complete the top 10.

Craig Larson of the Globe staff and correspondents Nate Weitzer, Jim Clark, and Cam Kerry contributed to this report.