Denver men’s hockey holds off Minnesota Duluth, clinches spot in 2022 Frozen Four at TD Garden

Carter Savoie scored with 6:16 to play and Denver clinched the first spot in the 2022 Frozen Four with a 2-1 victory over Minnesota Duluth in Saturday’s NCAA West Regional final in Loveland, Colo.

The Pioneers (29-9-1) clinched their 18th trip to the national semifinals, and first since 2019, when they lost to UMass in overtime in Buffalo. They will chase the program’s ninth championship overall, and first since 2017, when they take on the winner of Sunday’s NCAA Midwest Regional finally between top-seeded Michigan and Quinnipiac.

Minnesota Duluth (22-16-4), which was looking for its fifth consecutive trip to the Frozen Four, took a 1-0 lead at 14:40 into the first period on a goal by Darian Gotz. But Denver, which had a 10-2 advantage in shots in the first period (34-25 for the game), tied it just 2:44 later on a Cole Guttman tally.