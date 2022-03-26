Denver men’s hockey holds off Minnesota Duluth, clinches spot in 2022 Frozen Four at TD Garden

Carter Savoie scored with 6:16 to play and Denver clinched the first spot in the 2022 Frozen Four with a 2-1 victory over Minnesota Duluth in Saturday’s NCAA West Regional final in Loveland, Colo.
The Pioneers (29-9-1) clinched their 18th trip to the national semifinals, and first since 2019, when they lost to UMass in overtime in Buffalo. They will chase the program’s ninth championship overall, and first since 2017, when they take on the winner of Sunday’s NCAA Midwest Regional finally between top-seeded Michigan and Quinnipiac.
Minnesota Duluth (22-16-4), which was looking for its fifth consecutive trip to the Frozen Four, took a 1-0 lead at 14:40 into the first period on a goal by Darian Gotz. But Denver, which had a 10-2 advantage in shots in the first period (34-25 for the game), tied it just 2:44 later on a Cole Guttman tally.
Guttman also had an assist on Savoie’s game-winner. A shot off the end boards caromed off Bulldogs goalie Ryan Fanti and sat in the crease, where Savoie poked it home.
Fanti finished with 32 saves for Minnesota Duluth, and Magnus Chrona had 24 for the Pioneers. Denver overcame a 5-on-3 shorthanded situation for 48 seconds midway through the second period.
The Frozen Four returns to Boston for the first time since 2015, with semifinal games April 7 and the championship game April 9. This will be the fourth time the NCAA’s championship event will be played in TD Garden/FleetCenter, including 2004, when Denver beat Maine for the national championship.
The championship also was played at the old Boston Garden from 1972-74, as well as Matthews Arena (1960) and Boston College’s old McHugh Forum (1963).
Minnesota State and Notre Dame faced off in Saturday’s NCAA East Region final in Albany, N.Y., while in Sunday’s NCAA Northeast Region final at the DCU Center in Worcester, it will be Western Michigan taking on Minnesota.
