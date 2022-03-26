Evaluating baseball’s winners and losers since the end of the lockout

Here’s an evaluation of what has been an exciting few weeks:

The lockout ended March 10. Teams started making deals a day later and haven’t stopped. But only a handful of viable free agents remain available and the trade market has quieted as the focus turns to preparing for the season.

Blue Jays: Toronto made a good team better. It added Kevin Gausman in December then traded for Matt Chapman and signed Yusei Kikuchi after the lockout.

Chapman had a terrible offensive season in 2021 (.210/.314/.403). But he’s capable of better and his defense at third base can be a difference-maker in a division loaded with big righthanded hitters.

Cubs: They pulled a surprise by signing Japanese star Seiya Suzuki to energize their rebuild. Marcus Stroman was a smart pickup in December.

Dodgers: Dave Roberts is predicting his team will win the World Series. Why not? The Dodgers signed Freddie Freeman to make their lineup essentially perfect, and they retained Clayton Kershaw.

Kenley Jansen signed with the Braves, but Blake Treinen is in place to take over as closer.

Giants: After an unexpected 107-win season, San Francisco signed Carlos Rodón earlier this month. He’ll join a new-look rotation that includes Alex Cobb, Anthony DeSclafani, and Alex Wood.

Mets: They hired a new general manager (Billy Eppler) and manager (Buck Showalter) and signed Max Scherzer and Starling Marte ahead of the stoppage. New York then traded for Chris Bassitt and signed Adam Ottavino.

Scherzer’s three-year, $130 million deal sent a signal to the industry that the Mets are determined.

Rangers: Texas made its big moves in December. But trading for Twins catcher Mitch Garver was a solid acquisition. That position produced a .623 OPS for the Rangers last season.

Twins: After a 73-89 season, Minnesota signed Byron Buxton to a lucrative extension before the lockout. A series of trades added Sonny Gray, Gary Sanchez, and Gio Urshela before Carlos Correa was signed for at least one season at $35.1 million.

“I want to build a championship culture in this organization,” Correa said. “That’s what I bring to the table … I see the talent in the clubhouse and I get excited.”

The Angels putting their hopes on the shoulders of Noah Syndergaard feels like wishful thinking. Ben Margot/Associated Press

Losers

Angels: They’re counting on Noah Syndergaard to be an ace after pitching two innings the last two seasons. Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout needed more help than that.

Oakland fans: The Athletics got back some excellent prospects for Bassitt, Chapman, and Matt Olson. But that doesn’t do much for the hearty souls who still turn out at decrepit Oakland Coliseum.

The seemingly inevitable trades of Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas are next.

Joey Votto: After a comeback season in 2021 that saw him hit 36 home runs and compile a .938 OPS, Votto is a 38-year-old franchise icon stuck on a tanking team.

Since November, the Reds have traded Tucker Barnhart, Amir Garrett, Gray, Eugenio Suarez, and Jesse Winker. They also let Nick Castellanos leave as a free agent and put Wade Miley on waivers (where he was claimed by the Cubs) to avoid paying him.

It’s shameful.

Jury is out

Braves: No team has won consecutive World Series since the 1998-2000 Yankees. Maybe what the Braves are doing will break that streak.

Freeman, Joc Pederson, Jorge Soler, and Drew Smyly are elsewhere with Olson, Jansen, and Collin McHugh coming in. It’ll be a different team for Brian Snitker.

Mariners: Did they do enough to get to the playoffs for the first time since 2001? Winker and Suarez are useful players and AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray was signed in November.

Phillies: Dave Dombrowski signed Kyle Schwarber and Castellanos. They’ll provide a boost to the offense, but there’s only one designated hitter allowed per game.

Still, their lineup could outhit their defensive liabilities.

Red Sox: Trevor Story makes the lineup deeper after the loss of Hunter Renfroe and Schwarber. The bullpen was restocked, too. Lefthander Matt Strahm has no-nonsense, wipeout stuff.

But the Sox still need another outfielder and rotation depth. They’re counting on Tanner Houck and his best role could well be in the bullpen.

Yankees: They took a pass on the shortstop market, trading for Isiah Kiner-Falefa as a placeholder until Anthony Volpe is ready. He turns 21 next month.

Sanchez could well help the Twins, but he’s addition by subtraction for the Yankees. Their hope is 36-year-old Josh Donaldson will add some edge to the clubhouse. They also retained Anthony Rizzo.

A LEFTY’S LEGACY

Miller’s career took off with Sox

Andrew Miller is better known to some baseball fans for his time with the Yankees and Indians, but he got his start in Boston. Darren Calabrese

Andrew Miller announced his retirement on Thursday, ending a terrific 16-year career.

Some creative work by the Red Sox helped make it happen.

Miller had a 5.84 earned run average through five years when Theo Epstein obtained him from the Marlins after the 2010 season for righthander Dustin Richardson, who never pitched another major league game.

It was an interesting deal at the time only because Miller was a former first-round pick. The Sox actually non-tendered Miller a few weeks later rather than give him a raise on the $1.79 million he made the previous season.

Miller re-signed two weeks later and his struggles continued in 2011 with a 5.54 ERA and 1.81 WHIP. There were several occasions it seemed sure he’d be released, but the Sox kept faith the 6-foot-7-inch lefthander would harness his talent.

He finally did in 2012 under Bobby Valentine.

“Andrew was one of the highlights of the season for me, and there weren’t many,” said Valentine, who was fired after one season. “I was told he had to be on the roster, that they believed in him. But there was a lot of debate about how to use him.”

The Sox moved Miller to the bullpen without a set role. He faced one batter 13 times and four or more 14 times. Opponents hit .114 and his slider became one of the best pitches in the game as his ERA plunged to 3.35.

“I had him work exclusively out of the stretch and we cut down on his leg kick,” Valentine said. “The rest was him. He had such a great arm. There were times when he looked unhittable.”

Bob Tewksbury, who was the team’s sports psychologist, also played a major role in helping Miller realize his potential.

Miller was having another strong season in 2013 before he broke his left foot in July and missed the rest of the year. Miller rebounded in 2014 and was traded to Baltimore as part of the fire sale in July.

He helped the Orioles into the ALCS, signed a lucrative deal with the Yankees, then went to the Indians in a 2016 trade and nearly won the World Series as he pitched 19⅓ innings that postseason and allowed three earned runs while striking out 30.

Along the way, Miller became an influential member of the Players Association and one of the most eclectic, well-read, and well-liked players in the game. His final act before retiring was to help broker the new collective bargaining agreement.

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ Dustin Pedroia was among those who placed a call to Trevor Story before he signed. Pedroia has no plans to join the Sox in a formal capacity any time soon, but he stays in touch with manager Alex Cora while raising and coaching his three sons in Arizona. Pedroia’s voice remains an influential one.

▪ Story had 158 home runs and 100 stolen bases in his first six seasons. The only other players in history with at least 150 homers and 100 steals in his first six seasons were Willie Mays, Bobby Bonds, Darryl Strawberry, Andruw Jones, Ryan Braun, and Mike Trout.

Trevor Story is in some elite company as a threat at the plate and on the bases. Ralph Freso/Associated Press

The Red Sox needed another bat, but Story’s speed will be a welcome asset. He stole 20 bases last season. No Sox player has hit that mark since Mookie Betts had 30 and Andrew Benintendi 21 in 2018.

▪ The Red Sox raised parking prices at JetBlue Park from $10 to $12.

The lockout and the shortened spring training schedule changed the vacation plans for many fans. Hitting them with a price hike for parking could have waited a year.

▪ David Ortiz was a recent guest on a podcast hosted by President Bill Clinton. Ortiz recalled the day of his famous “this is our [expletive] city” speech at Fenway Park following the Boston Marathon bombings.

“I had no idea,” Ortiz said. “The ceremony started going, five minutes before I was in the dugout and they said, ‘We want you to go out there and say something to the fans.’

“All I said out there was me being a citizen. I never thought about me being David Ortiz, me being the face of the franchise, me being who I was. All I thought about was all the stuff that we went through in those days as an American citizen. That was what came out of my mouth when I took over the microphone.”

Clinton told Ortiz he did a great thing for America that day.

LIFE LESSONS

Baldelli has had highs and lows

Rocco Baldelli has had to guide the Twins through some turbulent times during his managerial tenure. Scott Audette/Associated Press

The last two years have been eventful for all of us because of the pandemic. For Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, it goes well beyond that.

The murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, by a Minneapolis police officer touched off civil unrest in the city, including in the streets around Target Field.

With his city, team, and clubhouse embroiled in the national reckoning about racism, Baldelli guided the Twins to a playoff berth while speaking out clearly and candidly about social issues.

In March 2021, Twins bench coach Mike Bell died of kidney cancer. With their lineup depleted by injuries, the Twins plunged into last place.

Baldelli and his wife, Allie, then celebrated the birth of their first child, Louisa Sunny, in September.

Now he’s preparing for a promising new season with Minnesota having signed Carlos Correa and traded for Sonny Gray and Gary Sanchez.

So, yes, Baldelli has had a lot going on. How did he get through it?

“You know what? With the help of all the people around me, pretty damn good,” he said. “We never know what’s to come. It’s been wild. It’s been very difficult. It’s also been very beautiful in a lot of ways, too.

“The spectrum of emotions has widened in both directions over the last year or two for me. I’m happier for it; I’m better for it. It prepares you for what’s coming next because we have not seen it all.”

His native Rhode Island has been a refuge. Baldelli and his family live on a wooded 16-acre retreat in South Kingstown.

“We like being out there,” said Baldelli, who spent five years in Providence before moving.

Their new home is remote enough to get away but close enough to easily visit family and friends.

“I’m surrounded with great people,” Baldelli said. “Everywhere I look, motivating people at home and at the ball field. People who are motivated to do great things. I love being part of this organization. It’s a joy to show up every day and I see a lot of great things to come.”

ETC.

Vaccination issues lessen … a bit

The Yankees and Mets were relieved this past week when New York’s mayor, Eric Adams, lifted the order that barred unvaccinated professional athletes from playing home games.

That’s one problem solved. But games start in Toronto on April 8 and unvaccinated players will not be allowed to play at Rogers Centre.

ESPN reported the Red Sox convinced Trevor Story to get vaccinated before he signed his new contract. Chris Sale, who will open the season on the injured list, is still not vaccinated. That’s not an issue now but could be eventually.

MLB’s protocols for this season say that unvaccinated players who test positive must wait 10 days before returning. Vaccinated players can return when they are symptom-free.

Vaccinated players also won’t have to miss games if they are a close contact to anyone who tests positive. But an unvaccinated player would miss at least five days.

MLB also is banning any unvaccinated wives or children from having access to the clubhouse or team flights.

Players who shunned vaccines in 2020 and ‘21 only hurt their teams if they tested positive, something teammates could forgive.

But this season, an unvaccinated American League player could miss 3-10 games in Toronto, games that could cost their team a playoff spot. Or they could miss key games simply for being unvaccinated and being a close contact.

Any player, especially a prominent one, will have trouble explaining that away without coming off as misguided and selfish.

Extra bases

The signing of Carlos Correa is looking like a boost to business for the Twins. Steve Helber/Associated Press

The Twins sold more than 100,000 single-game, group tickets, and monthly passes in four days after signing Carlos Correa. It’s almost like spending money to improve the roster is good for business … The Astros are enthused with what they have seen from 39-year-old Justin Verlander in his return from Tommy John surgery. He’s throwing in the high 90s and is set to pitch once every five games. Verlander said a few years ago he planned to emulate Tom Brady and play into his 40s … Ronald Acuña Jr. has been putting on a show in batting practice but isn’t playing in games as he recovers from surgery to repair a torn knee ligament. The universal DH will allow the Braves to bring him back cautiously … Yankees radio announcers John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman flew from New York to Tampa on Thursday. Their JetBlue flight was on a jet that had the Red Sox logo painted on the tail. Tell you what, you’ll never see Joe Castiglione on a plane with pinstripes … The White Sox picked up Craig Kimbrel’s $16 million option with the intent of trading him. The lockout interrupted those plans and now his once fearsome fastball is 93-94 m.p.h., according to scouts ... The World Baseball Classic will return next season. Mike Piazza has already committed to manage Italy and has Baltimore’s Trey Mancini committed to playing … Some more details have come out on MLB’s travel itinerary. It’s planning to stage games in Mexico City from 2023-26 and London from 2023-24 and ‘26. Paris is set for 2025 and San Juan for 2025-26. A series is set for an Asian city in 2024 and Tokyo in 2025. That’s 12 games and potentially 24 teams going abroad … Happy birthday to Creighton Gubanich, who is 50. The catcher and designated hitter played 18 games for the Red Sox in 1999 and hit .277 with a .772 OPS. Gubanich’s first career hit was a first-inning grand slam off the A’s Jimmy Haynes on May 3 at Oakland Coliseum. It was his only career homer. Gubanich played for eight organizations over 13 seasons but had only that one stint in the majors.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.