Franklin’s Jermaine Samuels leads No. 2 Villanova to Final Four berth

The Wildcats and coach Jay Wright will seek to add a third national title to the ones won in 2016 and 2018. Villanova, making their third Final Four appearance since 2016 and seventh overall, will play either Kansas, the only No. 1 seed remaining, or No. 10 seed Miami in the Final Four next Saturday in New Orleans as it seeks its fourth championship overall.

Jermaine Samuels, a 6-foot-7-inch senior forward from Franklin, Mass., scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the second-seeded Villanova Wildcats to a Final Four berth with a 50-44 victory over the fifth-seeded Houston Cougars in the NCAA South Region final in San Antonio, Texas.

“It’s crazy, extremely grateful,’' said Samuels, who as a bench reserve witnessed first-hand Villanova’s last trip to the Final Four in 2018. “It’s crazy how things come full circle.”

Caleb Daniels, a 6-4 senior guard who will be headed home to New Orleans for the Final Four, added 12 points for the Wildcats (30-7).

Villanova’s six-man rotation was dealt a huge blow by a late-game injury to guard Justin Moore, who had to be helped off the court after hurting his left ankle.

“Like I said before, we don’t make any excuses,” Samuels said. “ We know what it takes and we know what we have to do as a team.”

Taze Moore was the only player in double figures for the Cougars (32-6) with 15 points on 6-for-20 shooting, making Houston’s only 3-pointer out of 20 overall attempts. He also had 10 rebounds.

After Villanova missed three shots on the same possession — and was still without any second-chance points in the game — Moore got the long rebound on the break. After initially slowing things down, Moore scored on a drive against Collin Gillespie, getting Houston within 42-40 with 5:25 left.

It was the closest the Cougars had been in the game at AT&T Center, only about 200 miles from their campus, and the crowd was in a loud frenzy when Wright called timeout. They never got a chance to take the lead.

Gillespie, who played in the national championship game for the Wildcats in 2018, was 1-of-6 shooting. But his only field goal came on the possession after the timeout when he stepped inside the 3-point line and hit a jumper with 5:02 left.

There was a nearly two-minute scoring drought before Justin Moore made two free throws, with a foul by J’Wan Roberts bailing out the Wildcats with the shot clock about to run out. Those were their only second-chance points in the entire game.

Villanova had scored the first five points of the game, including a 3-pointer by Samuels on the first shot.



