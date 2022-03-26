Franklin’s Jermaine Samuels leads No. 2 Villanova to Final Four berth

Jermaine Samuels, a 6-foot-7-inch senior forward from Franklin, Mass., scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the second-seeded Villanova Wildcats to a Final Four berth with a 50-44 victory over the fifth-seeded Houston Cougars in the NCAA South Region final in San Antonio, Texas.
The Wildcats and coach Jay Wright will seek to add a third national title to the ones won in 2016 and 2018. Villanova, making their third Final Four appearance since 2016 and seventh overall, will play either Kansas, the only No. 1 seed remaining, or No. 10 seed Miami in the Final Four next Saturday in New Orleans as it seeks its fourth championship overall.
“It’s crazy, extremely grateful,’' said Samuels, who as a bench reserve witnessed first-hand Villanova’s last trip to the Final Four in 2018. “It’s crazy how things come full circle.”
Caleb Daniels, a 6-4 senior guard who will be headed home to New Orleans for the Final Four, added 12 points for the Wildcats (30-7).
Villanova’s six-man rotation was dealt a huge blow by a late-game injury to guard Justin Moore, who had to be helped off the court after hurting his left ankle.
“Like I said before, we don’t make any excuses,” Samuels said. “ We know what it takes and we know what we have to do as a team.”
Taze Moore was the only player in double figures for the Cougars (32-6) with 15 points on 6-for-20 shooting, making Houston’s only 3-pointer out of 20 overall attempts. He also had 10 rebounds.
After Villanova missed three shots on the same possession — and was still without any second-chance points in the game — Moore got the long rebound on the break. After initially slowing things down, Moore scored on a drive against Collin Gillespie, getting Houston within 42-40 with 5:25 left.
It was the closest the Cougars had been in the game at AT&T Center, only about 200 miles from their campus, and the crowd was in a loud frenzy when Wright called timeout. They never got a chance to take the lead.
Gillespie, who played in the national championship game for the Wildcats in 2018, was 1-of-6 shooting. But his only field goal came on the possession after the timeout when he stepped inside the 3-point line and hit a jumper with 5:02 left.
There was a nearly two-minute scoring drought before Justin Moore made two free throws, with a foul by J’Wan Roberts bailing out the Wildcats with the shot clock about to run out. Those were their only second-chance points in the entire game.
Villanova had scored the first five points of the game, including a 3-pointer by Samuels on the first shot.