Frenzied fourth gets top-seeded N.C. State into Monday showdown with UConn

It’s the Wolfpack’s first trip to the Elite Eight since 1998 when they reached the Final Four. They’ll face second-seeded UConn, 75-58 winners over Indiana , on Monday.

The senior guard stole the ball at midcourt and made a go-ahead layup with 14 seconds left to send the top-seeded Wolfpack to a 66-63 comeback win over No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday in Bridgeport, Conn.

Raina Perez decided to come back for one more season and hopefully lift N.C. State to new heights. The senior guard did just that, helping the Wolfpack advance to their first regional final in 24 years.

N.C. State (32-3) had lost in the Sweet 16 the previous three tournaments and looked as if it was going to make it four straight until the late rally led by Perez and Kai Crutchfield, who also came back for the extra COVID year granted by the NCAA.

“For this group, it would have been hard for me to face the fact they they all came back and we still didn’t get over the hump,” N.C. State coach Wes Moore said. “That makes me feel really good and I’m so excited for our program to do this, kind of break through. It took a while, four years of the Sweet 16, to get through that wall.”

It wasn’t the first time that Perez came up huge for the Wolfpack on a big stage. She hit the game-winning jumper to lift them to the ACC tournament championship last season.

Trailing, 59-51, early in the fourth quarter, the Wolfpack scored 15 of the final 19 points, capped by Perez’s layup. The Irish (24-9) had one last chance, but Maddy Westbeld missed a 3-pointer from the wing and Perez hit both free throws for the final margin.

“We practice this and knew I could do it,” Perez said of the free throws. “I’m just so happy I knocked them down.”

The Wolfpack had gotten within 63-62 when Elissa Cunane made the first of two free throws with 36 seconds left. After a Notre Dame timeout, the Irish got the ball inbounds in the backcourt and Dara Mabrey was stripped near midcourt by Perez, who took it in for the layup and the lead. It was their first since the 7:43 mark of the second quarter.

Cunane scored 16 points and Crutchfield added 14 for the Wolfpack, who avenged their most recent loss — to the Irish on Feb. 1. Olivia Miles scored 21 points for Notre Dame, who began their run by beating UMass.

Wichita Region

Louisville 76, Tennessee 64 — Hailey Van Lith had 23 points and six assists, Emily Engstler had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the No. 1 seed Cardinals (28-4) held off the fourth-seeded Volunteers (25-9) to reach the Elite Eight for the fourth consecutive time and continue the chase for their first national championship.

Kianna Smith added 12 points for Louisville, which blew most of an early 15-point lead before pulling away late in the fourth quarter to set up a date with either No. 3 seed Michigan or 10th-seeded South Dakota for a spot in the Final Four.

Rae Burrell led fourth-seeded Tennessee with 22 points, but she didn’t get a whole lot of help from her team, which had 18 turnovers. The Volunteers had closed within 55-53 on Burrell’s three-point play to begin the fourth quarter, but coughed it up on three straight trips down the floor. Engstler scored after the first turnover, Smith drained a 3-pointer after the second, and Louisville quickly stretched the lead again.