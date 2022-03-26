Like a lot of people, the Red Sox are caught up in Saint Peter’s improbable run at the NCAA Tournament

Such was the plight of Plawecki, about the only guy among a room full of teammates not swept up in the magical March Madness run still going on for the undersized, undermanned, and underestimated college basketball team out of Jersey City, the 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s squad that beat his No. 3 Boilermakers, 67-64, to advance to the Elite Eight.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A day after telling anyone within earshot of his Red Sox locker that his alma mater, Purdue, was going to restore sanity to the NCAA Tournament Friday night against Saint Peter’s, Kevin Plawecki was left eating some crow.

The game was the talk of the early morning clubhouse, where enthusiasm for the NCAA Tournament remains as much a rite of spring training as fungos and batting cages, a reflection of players rooting for their own or favored schools as well as the stake they have in various boxes and betting pools. At one point, manager Alex Cora strutted from his office out the main door, a pair of orange and green Miami Hurricane basketball shorts topping his dark Red Sox hoodie, an homage to his alma mater also advancing to its first Elite Eight by Friday night.

“We’re buzzing,” Christian Arroyo said.

Well, everyone except Plawecki, who did remain grateful for a school so small and unknown there was no chance of an alum being on the Red Sox roster. Were that the case, he would have undoubtedly walked in to find a Saint Peter’s jersey hanging in his stall, and he would have had to wear it all day.

“If we had a Saint Peter’s guy I’d probably be wearing a peacock suit, running out on the field,” Plawecki said.

Instead, he was left alone in his grief over his Purdue team getting beat by those unknown plucky Peacocks. Who would want to join him, and be on the wrong side of one of the best underdog stories we’ve ever seen? As impressive as it was for Cora to watch his 10th-seeded Hurricanes upend No. 11 Iowa State, Miami is far from a university unfamiliar with athletic success. Saint Peter’s is a whole different story, the first 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight, adding Friday night’s upset of Purdue to previous knockouts of No. 2 Kentucky and No. 7 Murray State.

With its small urban campus and underfunded facilities and student body of 2,300, Saint Peter’s is doing the unthinkable, putting itself at the wheel of a bandwagon that’s all too easy to hop on.

“The easiest one in sports right now,” Arroyo said, a few hours before the Red Sox took on the Rays in a spring training game. “We’re all watching. I may go buy a Saint Peter’s jersey.”

Good luck finding one. The bookstore at Saint Peter’s is undergoing renovation and functioning at a bare minimum anyway, and now it can’t keep the shelves stocked. When word spread of other shortcomings, such as the school’s spirit squad being financially unable to get to Indianapolis for the first weekend of games, the Peacock television network stepped in to pay for it. When Saint Peter’s kept winning, Peacock provided transportation and lodging for the spirit squad to get to Philadelphia, created custom track suits, and provided fans on-site with Peacock pride T-shirts.

“Amazing — sports, right?” Cora said. “That’s what sports is all about. Preparation — they were undersized, but they kept moving, cutting, and slashing, making sound plays, that’s what happens. It’s amazing what they’re doing.”

It’s as if Cora was speaking to the core of why we love sports, which continues its reign as the greatest reality show of them all. It used to be that sports was the greatest escape act of them all, seemingly free of the complicated issues that filled the nightly news, the reason any newspaper reporter of a certain age can recall being told they worked in the “toy department.” Reality has certainly proven otherwise, and there is more than enough disappointment and frustration when the sports pages cover political implications at the Olympics or labor lockouts in baseball or pandemic problems plaguing all leagues or assault and domestic violence accusations in the NFL.

Then a story such as Saint Peter’s comes along to make it all seem so simple again, a moment when hard work and momentum collide with preparation and opportunity and the result is this joyful journey.

“I’ve always kind of gravitated to the underdog, and I think the reason why is most of the time when you read or listen to good movies or watch good movies about sports teams it’s usually the underdog, I think there’s a little bit of that mentality in all of us athletes,” Arroyo said.

“When you think of it from a realistic standpoint it’s just more fun to see the underdog win. It’s like David and Goliath. Everyone likes a good David and Goliath story … You use that. It’s kind of how we were last year. We were the underdogs last year.

“We had a bunch of ups and downs during the season, had the really good stretch then the bad stretch, and then we had COVID hit and then we kind of just slipped into the playoffs. As soon as we got there, [Xander Bogearts] said something good like, ‘Boys, listen, we’re in a good spot, once you get to the postseason all bets are off, it doesn’t matter who it is.’ ”

That’s like the mantra of March Madness.

Saint Peter’s, and to a lesser extent Miami, is living proof. For Cora, it brought all smiles Saturday, recalling train rides to the old Miami Arena to watch 7-foot-3-inch Constantin Popa, sharing memories with the group text of college friends, musing about the possibility of flying to the Final Four were Miami to win one more game (“I’d ask, but it would be a hard no,” he laughed), delighting in how the tournament continues to engage his players with one another.

“It’s a good way to click as a group,” he said.

Still, he stopped short of a peacock suit, saying, “Nah, we couldn’t do that to Plaw.”

“It was a rough night,” Plawecki acknowledged. “I was talking so much crap how Purdue was going to end Cinderella. I’ve got to wear it — wear it all and move forward.”

Wear it all, short of a peacock suit.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.