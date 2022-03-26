Maple Leafs sign Harvard forward Nick Abruzzese

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed former Harvard captain Nick Abruzzese to a two-year, entry-level contract with an average annual value of $850,000, the team announced Saturday. Abruzzese, the Ivy League Player of the Year, was originally taken in the fourth round, 124th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft. The native of Slate Hill, N.Y., he represented the United States at the recent Beijing Olympics, scoring a goal and notching three assists in the four games the US played. The 22-year-old forward had nine goals and 24 assists in 28 games this season for Harvard. The Crimson lost to top-ranked Minnesota State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Regionals. Abruzzese was named to the ECAC First All-Star Team. During his 2019-20 season at Harvard, Abruzzese led NCAA rookies in scoring with 44 points in 31 games and was named ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Year.

Olympic bronze medalist Shoma Uno concluded a dominant figure skating world championships by winning the gold medal in Montpellier, France, while Vincent Zhou of the US catapulted from sixth after his short program to earn the bronze. Uno finished with 312.48 points to easily outdistance Yuma Kagiyama, who finished second to his Japanese teammate in both the short program and free skate. Kagiyama had 297.60 points while Zhou finished with 277.38. Zhou was forced out of the Winter Olympics when he tested positive for COVID-19. Defending champion Nathan Chen had to withdraw from the competition last week because of injury. Olympic ice dance champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron shattered the world record with their rhythm dance, then did the same in the free dance Saturday, giving them a total of 229.82 points. Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue were second with 222.39 points in the final competition of their career together, while American teammates Madison Chock and Evan Bates finished third.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Horse racing

Baffert-trained horse wins Dubai World Cup

Country Grammer provided Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert with victory in the $12 million Dubai World Cup on Saturday. Ridden by Frankie Dettori, Country Grammer pulled ahead of favorite Life Is Good a half furlong from the finish and won by about two lengths on the 1¼-mile (2,000-meter) course at Meydan in the United Arab Emirates. Hot Rod Charlie was second and Japan’s Chuwa Wizard, last year’s runner-up, edged Life Is Good for third. It’s the fourth Dubai World Cup victory for Dettori. Baffert was handed a 90-day suspension by Kentucky racing officials for a failed post-race drug test by Medina Spirit that led to his disqualification as last year’s Kentucky Derby winner. Baffert’s attorneys argued in a Kentucky court last week that the suspension should not be imposed until he has had a chance for an appeal hearing with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. That hearing is scheduled for April 18.

Advertisement

Soccer

Denmark’s Eriksen scores in return

Christian Eriksen scored moments after entering as a substitute for Denmark against the Netherlands in Amsterdam to make a dream return in his first international match since his cardiac arrest during the European Championship in June. The Netherlands won the wide-open match, 4-2, but the result of the friendly seemed almost irrelevant to the crowd at the stadium where Eriksen first rose to prominence for Ajax, and welcomed him back. Eriksen, fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, got a pat on the back from coach Kasper Hjulmand, a handshake from Memphis Depay, and a standing ovation from much of the Johan Cruyff Arena as he trotted onto the pitch to make his return to international competition at the start of the second half … Harry Kane moved level with Bobby Charlton in second place on the all-time England men’s scoring chart by slotting a penalty to seal a 2-1 victory against Switzerland in a friendly in London. The captain’s 49th goal in 69 appearances for his country leaves him only four from leveling with the retired Wayne Rooney.

Advertisement

Golf

Martin leads Corales

Ben Martin shot a 2-under-par 70 to hold onto a two-shot lead in the PGA Tour’s Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Martin had five birdies and three bogeys as the wind dropped a bit at Corales Golf Course to take a 14-under 202 total into the final round. He opened with consecutive 66s … Matthew Jordan and Adrian Meronk share the lead heading into the final round at the Qatar Masters in Doha, with Kalle Samooja one stroke back after shooting 6-under 66. Jordan (70) and Meronk (72) have 54-hole totals of 8-under 208 at Doha Golf Club as both search for their first European tour win.

Advertisement

Tennis

Medvedev chasing No. 1

Daniil Medvedev opened his quest at trying to reclaim the world’s No. 1 ranking by topping Andy Murray, 6-4, 6-2, in the second round of the Miami Open. Medvedev never faced a break point in any of his nine service games. He can reclaim the No. 1 spot by making the Miami semifinals. Only five men in the past 18 years have held the No. 1 ranking that is currently held by Novak Djokovic. Medvedev’s stay at No. 1 was brief; his three-week reign ended officially on Monday when Djokovic returned to the top of the rankings. But with three more wins in Miami, Medvedev would be back on top. Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka moved into the fourth round without ever taking the court. Osaka — the former women’s No. 1-ranked player who got straight-set wins on Wednesday and Thursday to get into Round 3 — got a walkover victory when Karolina Muchova withdrew citing a need for recovery.

Advertisement

NBA

Irving hints at re-signing with Nets

Kyrie Irving, speaking to reporters following Brooklyn’s game-day shootaround practice in Miami, said he feels comfortable being a member of the Brooklyn Nets and that he wants to remain teammates with Kevin Durant. Irving holds a $36.5 million player option for next season. He could opt out and sign up to a five-year contract worth as much as $246 million this coming summer — assuming the Nets offer such a deal. “I love it here,” Irving said. “Once summertime hits, I know that we’ll have some conversations but there’s no way I can leave my man 7 anywhere.” That was a reference to Durant, who wears jersey No. 7 for Brooklyn.

NFL

Chiefs sign running back Jones

The Kansas City Chiefs signed Ronald Jones to a one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press, adding some depth behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the running back room. The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical. Jones was a second-round pick of the Buccaneers in the 2018 draft who started 25 of the 55 games he appeared in over his first four seasons in the league. Jones’s best came in 2020, when he carried 192 times for 978 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season, then helped Tampa Bay defeat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Advertisement



















