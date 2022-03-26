Miami beats Iowa State to advance to Elite Eight for first time in men’s NCAA Tournament

CHICAGO — Kameron McGusty scored 27 points and Miami advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time, using its swarming defense to beat Iowa State, 70-56, in the NCAA Tournament Friday night.

Jordan Miller added 16 points on 6-of-6 shooting as No. 10 seed Miami more than held its own in a matchup of two of the tourney’s most dominating defenses. The 11th-seeded Cyclones shot 32 percent from the field in the second half and finished with 18 turnovers.

With Charlie Moore directing the attack in his hometown, the Hurricanes (26-10) got their first win in the school’s fourth appearance in the Sweet 16. Next up is No. 1 seed Kansas — a 66-61 winner over Providence — Sunday for a spot in the Final Four, where Hurricanes coach Jim Larrañaga took George Mason in 2006.