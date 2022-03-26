No. 2 Duke punches ticket to Final Four, highlighting coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last dance

The Blue Devils (32-6), as a result, delivered their retiring 75-year-old coach his 101st NCAA tournament win, breaking a tie with legendary UCLA coach John Wooden for the most Final Four appearances in NCAA tournament history.

Freshman A.J. Griffin scored 18 points, and classmate Paolo Banchero added 16 and and second-seeded Duke frustrated fourth-seeded Arkansas on the offensive end to get back to the Final Four for the first time since Krzyzewski won his fifth championship in 2015.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s farewell tour is headed to his record-setting 13th Final Four after Duke overwhelmed the Arkansas, 78-69, in the NCAA West Region final Saturday night in the Blue Devils’ most complete performance of this NCAA Tournament run.

Advertisement

“I’m so happy, we call it, ‘crossing the bridge,’” Krzyzewski said in a televised interview. “There’s nothing like being a regional champ and going to the Final Four and playing on that Saturday along with three other champions. It’s an amazing day.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Wendell Moore Jr. had 14 points and Mark Williams had 12 points to go along with 12 rebounds and 3 blocked shots for the Blue Devils, who led by as many as 18 (72-54) on Griffin’s 3-pointer with 6:34 remaining in the game.

Jaylin Williams led the Razorbacks (28-9) with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Duke’s upcoming matchup in New Orleans next Saturday will be historic either way — either its first NCAA Tournament meeting with Atlantic Coast Conference archrival North Carolina or an unfathomable tangle in the national semifinals with 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s, the celebrated Cinderella of this year’s tournament.

The Blue Devils were in control for most of the second half, using an 10-0 run after Arkansas had cut the deficit to five points early in the half to open up a big cushion. The spurt came following a timeout when Krzyzewski once again switched his team to an uncharacteristic zone after having success doing that in a Sweet 16 triumph over Texas Tech.

Advertisement

Jaylin Williams ended that run with an emphatic dunk over Banchero for a three-point play but it wasn’t nearly enough for the Razorbacks, who didn’t cut the deficit into single digits until the final minute of the game.



