spring training report

Saturday’s Red Sox spring training report: Rafael Devers (two HRs) helps end three-game skid

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated March 26, 2022, 35 minutes ago
Rafael Devers went deep twice Saturday, both off the Rays' Corey Kluber.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Score: Red Sox 5, Rays 3

Record: 7-3

Breakdown: Rafael Devers homered twice off Corey Kluber, the second a rocket to left-center field, as the Sox snapped a three-game losing streak. Jackie Bradley Jr. and Kiké Hernández also homered. Michael Wacha retired six of the first seven batters he faced before allowing two runs in the third. He came back with a quick fourth inning then threw 15 more pitches in the bullpen. He remains lined up to start the fourth game of the regular season.

Next: The Sox play the Twins at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Garrett Whitlock will face Joe Ryan. The game will be on NESN.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.

