Veteran lefthander Derek Holland hopes to be part of Red Sox bullpen

Holland, a 35-year-old lefthander, has 13 seasons of major league experience. He was teammates with Alex Cora with the 2010 Rangers and with pitching coach Dave Bush a year later, also with Texas.

A few days later he was facing Rafael Devers . Baseball can move fast when you’re a reliever looking for a job.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Derek Holland was home in Texas staying ready by throwing live batting practice to local high school players in Fort Worth when the Red Sox offered him a minor league contract and an invitation to spring training last week.

“Pretty wild, but I’m still going,” Holland said Saturday. “I feel like I have something to offer. Coming in I was ready to go.”

Holland allowed one run on eight hits over 14 innings for the Tigers last September, ending what had been a shaky season on a good note.

“Since the day I got here they’ve made me feel like I’m part of the team, which I’m not yet,” Holland said. “My goal is to earn everything and take advantage of the opportunity.”

The Sox already have lefty relievers Austin Davis, Jake Diekman, Darwinzon Hernandez, and Matt Strahm in camp.

Another lefty, Josh Taylor, who is recovering from a herniated disk, is likely to open the season on the injured list

If he doesn’t make the team, Holland is unsure if he would agree to start the season in the minors.

“That’s something I’d have to think about,” he said. “I’ll cross that bridge when I get there.”

Time to trim

The Red Sox break camp in 10 days and still have 67 players on their active roster. You can expect that number to drop significantly soon.

Cora said a significant number of players will be optioned or reassigned on Sunday.

“The smaller the group the better it’s going to be for us and also for whoever we send down to get going for their season,” he said. “It’s about getting the group together, making it smaller and getting everybody locked in.”

The Sox started eight of their regulars against the Rays in Saturday’s 5-3 victory and plan to do the same against the Twins on Sunday.

“Get the boys going,” Cora said. “We’re running out of innings; we’re running out of at-bats.”

While it’s not yet official, teams are expected to open the season with 28-man rosters for the first month with an unlimited number of pitchers to compensate for the shortened spring training.

Cora said the Sox were likely to start with 15 pitchers.

To the rescue

Longtime Red Sox scout Ray Fagnant helped resuscitate a spectator at a high school scrimmage in Pawcatuck, Conn.

Fagnant and one of the assistant coaches came to the aid of an older man and performed CPR until he started breathing again. The man was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance and later reported to be in stable condition.

Fagnant was on hand to see South Kingstown, R.I., play Stonington, Conn.

Waiting game

Chris Sale, who is recovering from a fractured rib, is feeling better but has not started throwing, according to Cora … Trevor Story remains out of camp on paternity leave. The infielder has yet to play in a game but Cora said he would be ready for the season … Garrett Whitlock was No. 72 when camp started then switched to No. 22. But Holland asked for No. 22 when signed and Whitlock returned to 72 … Christian Vazquez picked up four at-bats in a minor league game as Kevin Plawecki caught the major league game and was 1 for 2 … Cora praised new hitting coach Pete Fatse for his “intense” workouts this spring. “Now that he’s going to be on TV [more] of the time either when we’re raking or when we’re struggling, he really looks good. He’s killing it in the weight room.” … Righthander Kyle Tyler was claimed off waivers by the Padres a day after he was designated for assignment. The Sox also lost outfielder Jeisson Rosario, who was claimed by the Yankees.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.