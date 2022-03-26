Yankees will take a swing at extending Aaron Judge before Opening Day

Judge said Saturday he was “pretty sure” he doesn’t want to negotiate a new contract during the regular season. The outfielder, who turns 30 next month, is eligible to become a free agent after the World Series.

“We’re committed. We’ll make an offer and hear what he has to say in response and then,” Cashman added.

Aaron Judge will get a proposal for a long-term contract extension before the season, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said, stressing “it will be pencils down before opening day” regarding the slugger’s future in the Bronx.

“We haven't decided yet, but for right now that's what we've got,” Judge said. “I want to be here. Get a chance to play here for quite a few more years, that would be great. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn't, it doesn't. I'm not too worried."

The Yankees and Judge so far have failed to reach a deal for 2022, which could result in the two sides heading into arbitration during the season. He asked for a raise from $10,175,000 to $21 million, and the Yankees offered $17 million.

MLB aiming to refine pitcher checks for goo in 2022

Major League Baseball is asking umpires to make more random checks of pitchers for sticky substances after watching its crackdown become less effective late last season.

“After an initial dip in spin rates as a result of the periodic checks, unfortunately the data showed that spin rates started to rise toward the end of the season as players grew accustomed to the circumstances of routine umpire checks,” MLB Senior Vice President of On-Field Operations Mike Hill wrote in a memorandum Friday to team owners, executives and managers, and all major and minor league players.

“As a result, umpires have been instructed to be more vigilant and unpredictable in the timing and scope of their checks during the 2022 season.”

The memorandum, first reported by Sports Illustrated, was obtained by The Associated Press.

Beginning last June 21, umpires checked all starting pitchers for grip aids multiple times, and all relievers either at the end of their first inning or when removed, whichever occurred first. Caps, gloves, and fingertips were checked. Seattle’s Héctor Santiago was ejected on June 27 and Arizona’s Caleb Smith was tossed on Aug. 18; both received 10-game suspensions.

“We are working with the umpires in an effort to make inspections less invasive,” Hill wrote. “Rather than focusing on uniforms and belts, umpires have been given additional guidance to help them determine whether a pitcher’s hand or fingers contain a foreign substance in violation of the rules.”

“An umpire checking a pitcher for foreign substances will use his thumb to check for stickiness on the pitcher’s thumb, index finger, middle finger, and palm,” Hill wrote.

While the timing of checks will be more random, it appears the frequency will not change.

In addition, The Athletic reported Saturday that MLB has made several new proposals to the players association regarding sign stealing. They include prohibiting batters from reviewing scouting cards or information during an at-bat, the banning of printing and delivering information to the dugout during games, and wider use of the PitchCom device being tested this spring.

The system, which includes a nine-button wristband worn by the catcher and an audio transmitter in the pitcher’s cap to relay pitch calls, has drawn mixed reviews.

Shohei Ohtani skips start on mound, homers anyway

The Angels scratched Shohei Ohtani from what would have been his penultimate Cactus League start as a pitcher, deferring to the MVP’s wishes about getting more rest. Instead, Ohtani served only as the designated hitter, cracking his first home run of the spring on the first pitch he saw. He’s scheduled to pitch again Thursday. “There’s no playbook. There’s no set way of doing this,” manager Joe Maddon told reporters. “I’m gonna listen to what he says. It kind of worked well last year” . . . White Sox designated hitter Yermín Mercedes, one of baseball’s hottest hitters at the beginning of last season, will miss the start of this one because of a hamate fracture in his left hand. The team said he will have surgery Monday, and his projected recovery time is six to eight weeks . . . Guardians reliever James Karinchak, one of Cleveland’s top bullpen arms, could miss the start of the regular season with a shoulder strain suffered earlier this week in camp. Also, backup catcher Luke Maile could be out for a month with a strained hamstring suffered running the bases in an exhibition game this week . . . Seattle first baseman Evan White will undergo surgery for a sports hernia, The Seattle Times reported, a further setback after hip surgery ended his 2021 season in July . . . The Grapefruit League debut of St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina was pushed back to Sunday to give the 10-time All-Star more time to hone his swing, manager Oliver Marmol said. The 39-year-old played in his first live simulated game against minor leaguers Friday . . . Oakland made its one-year contract with Jed Lowrie official, bringing back the 13-year veteran who’ll be 38 in April. The switch-hitting infielder split 139 games between second base and designated hitter last season, but took reps at first base before Saturday’s exhibition game . . . Washington signed 38-year-old reliever Tyler Clippard to a minor-league deal, the veteran of 10 organizations across a 15-year career returning to the one he pitched for from 2008-14. The righty had a 3.20 ERA in 26 games for Arizona last season.