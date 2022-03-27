Trio of hosts add up to a bright start for the Oscars

Back at the Dolby, the trio of hosts, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall, began with some of the expected goof-on-Hollywood banter. It wasn’t bad, which, as regular Oscar viewers know, is pretty darn good. They took swipes at “Being the Ricardos” and “Don’t Look Up,” there was a nice quip from Schumer that the Golden Globes would be featured in the night’s In Memoriam segment, and Florida took a slap for its “Don’t Say Gay” legislation. Yup, it was only a few minutes before the pot got stirred.

When you have Beyoncé, you deploy her properly. After a quick introduction from the stage of the Dolby Theatre by Venus and Serena Williams, the Oscars telecast Sunday night opened with a cut to the singer performing her nominated song “Be Alive” outside in the Compton neighborhood where the Williams sisters started out. The backdrop was a bright lemon-lime green, and so were all the costumes; basically the Oscars opened inside a tennis ball with the Queen.

Each of the three hosts also had her own bit between the awards presentations, which broke up some of the monotony. Schumer (in Hollywood, she joked, they call her “Melissa McCarthy said no”) fared well in her queasy-making way by pretending Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal were a couple and by praising Leonardo DiCaprio’s commitment to leaving a cleaner planet for his girlfriends. Hall tried her best with subpar material about putting the moves on Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, and a few other leading men. Fortunately, her likeability survived intact.

A “White Men Can’t Jump” reunion between Woody Harrelson, Wesley Snipes, and Rosie Perez was an added plus. So was the early cross-generational love between winner Ariana DeBose and Rita Moreno, both of whom took the supporting actress statue for playing Anita in “West Side Story,” decades apart. “I’m so grateful your Anita paved the way for tons of Anitas like me,” DeBose said, adding that she was proud to win as an openly queer woman of color.

The preshows? They were in relatively full swing, even while the carpet flow of stars was on and off, as some went into the hall to watch the early awards presentations hosted by Momoa and Brolin. You didn’t expect a subdued mood in light of world events, did you? Spotted: Benedict Cumberbatch with a yellow and blue pin on the lapel of his Armani.

With her mad respect for her interviewees on the red carpet, Laverne Cox was fun to watch on E!, calling everyone in her path “icon” and “iconic.” When she asked a number of women, notably Moreno, what story she was telling with her gown, she may have been asking the most profound question on the carpet.

