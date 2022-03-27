Top Places to Work nominations now open

Employers are once again attempting a “return to normal” — except for many people, it’s anything but. Some employees are headed back to the office a few days a week and adjusting to a new hybrid routine. Others are working in person as they’ve done throughout the pandemic, but with fewer precautions — and more customers.
The big question is: How are employers handling it? And how have they been handling the twists and turns along the way?
If your company has been putting employees first, supporting their needs while still providing a vibrant, forward-thinking place to work, we want to hear about it. The Globe’s annual Top Places to Work survey is accepting nominations for this year’s list, and any organization (public, private, nonprofit, government) with 50 or more employees in Massachusetts is eligible.
Employees will evaluate their employers through a short, anonymous 24-question survey administered by Energage, an Exton, Pa., employee research and consulting firm that conducts similar surveys in 61 markets across the country.
Nominations can be made at bostonglobe.com/nominateor by calling 617-674-2286, and must be received by April 29. Companies will be surveyed from April through June.
Winners will be featured in the Globe Magazine in the fall, divided into four categories, based on the number of employees: small (50-99); medium (100-249); large (250-999); and largest (1,000 or more).
Last year, 363 organizations went through the process, with more than 80,000 employees surveyed, and 150 winners were recognized for their efforts to improve diversity, mental health, and support for caregivers. At one company, the managers even spent a day washing employees’ cars.
So go on, tell us: What has your employer done for you lately?
Katie Johnston can be reached at katie.johnston@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ktkjohnston.