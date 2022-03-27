I want a family, a dog, and a shared home

Q. My partner of four years gives me mixed signals. I want a family (which requires IVF), to move to a home we can call our own (or at least redecorate the one we have so that we both have our styles reflected, not just his), and to get a dog. He rejects all of this.

We’re looking for letters! Send your relationship question to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form .

When I make plans to give myself space or potentially leave, he commits to doing one of these goals. Then it comes time to take action and he throws a conniption fit and refuses to do it. So I decide to pack up and go ... and he promises again.

Advertisement

I’m concerned that I am not making the right decisions for my future because I’m stuck in the “what if” and “maybe it’ll work out” phase constantly. I’m disgusted that I’m caught up in this cycle.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

I feel like I’m at the mercy of someone who probably doesn’t want what I want — or is too scared of change to commit to anything. He isn’t being honest with me and is constantly changing his mind. Would love your insight.

CAUGHT UP

A. Trust your gut. He probably doesn’t want these things, and even if he does and his hesitation is about fear, his method of coping is hurtful and selfish. He makes promises he can’t keep and throws fits. That’s not the kind of partner you want in a life with kids, pets, decisions, and inevitable change.

The thing is, even if he decides to make good on any of these promises, how will it feel to know you had to do this much work to get him there? That it took making threats to see any real change?

Advertisement

The things you want might sound pretty incredible to someone else. For some, getting a dog would be so cool.

Starting over would be difficult because you can’t get pets, redecoration, and IVF with someone right off the bat. You’ll need to be open to a different timeline and another beginning. It’ll go back to you seeking good company and then asking the big questions.

All you have to tell your current partner is that you want to be with someone who’s excited to take these steps. Eager, even. That’s not him.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

My insight is that you know this isn’t the right relationship for you, but you’re too scared of the unknown to dump him.

ZEPTEMBER-





^I also think she’s got four years invested and is thinking that by the time she gets everything she wants with another man it might be four more years.

FREEADVICEFORYOU





All of the time you’re wasting is time you could be spending having the life you want. He’s going to continue to hold you back and, sadly, I think you’ll regret it later in life. Make the moves and leave him behind.

ESPRESSOMARTINI





Living under a totalitarian regime for four years means that you are the problem, not him. He has been clear about his wants, needs, future, and your place in his life. Most co-dependent women have difficulty deciding to leave a relationship due to actual problems like legal marriage (cost of divorce), children under 18, home and pet ownership, etc. You seem to have a clear path to exit the relationship — except emotionally.

Advertisement

AUNTTIGGYWINK





If you haven’t even gotten a dog yet out of this, get out. He’s wasting your time.

BABYINTHECORNER





I foster dogs. Unlike 2020, when everyone was adopting a dog, adoptions have slowed down. There are so many dogs out there who need a home. Move out, adopt one, and I guarantee you’ll have much better companionship than your BF.

DANGLEPARTICIPLE





Your desires are mainstream — it shouldn’t be that difficult to find someone who wants the same things. The limitations of the past two years are evaporating, so beginning again isn’t as daunting as it was a few months ago. Even if he relents, do you want to drag someone else through life?

COMMENTOR2





You know what the cycle is. Only you can decide when you’re ready to step off.

WIZEN

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.