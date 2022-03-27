The Oscar’s best dressed men, women . . . and salad greens?

This, my friends, is what a red carpet dress looks like. The fact that Nyong’o, who is not nominated for an Oscar this year, could sweep in and steal the show in her Prada gown is a fierce demonstration of the power of fashion. The design featured gold sequins and paillettes from head to toe, and was embellished with bursts of rose-colored beading throughout. But it’s the skirt that got hearts beating. It was finished with metallic fringe down to the floor that shook and shimmered with each step. Can we please create an Oscar for Best Red Carpet Look? And after it’s created, give an award to Nyong’o’s hair as well?

Jada Pinkett Smith. David Livingston/Getty

BEST KALE DRESS — Jada Pinkett Smith

The last time we witnessed a true red carpet water cooler moment was Bjork’s 2001 swan dress. Does anyone remember anything else about the 2001 Oscars besides that dress? Also, does anyone remember water coolers? Well, step aside Bjork, because a giant piece of kale is casting a sizable shadow over your swan. Jada Pinkett Smith wore not just a dress, but a Jean Paul Gaultier sculpture that bore a striking resemblance to the leafy green vegetable. Perhaps I’m being repetitive by calling it kale. Seaweed? Spinach couture? Let’s agree that it’s art, and not necessarily a dress. Pinkett Smith should be applauded for hauling it around — and even sitting in it!

Nicole Kidman. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

BEST DRESSED — Nicole Kidman

If Kidman ever decides to retire from public life, red carpets everywhere will go into mourning. The Australian actress, nominated this year for “Being the Ricardos,” is the most reliable source of old-school glamour in Hollywood. Always in Armani, always impeccably styled, this year Kidman wore a custom-dyed strapless pale blue gown with a deep-V neckline and a bedazzled train. Other actresses on the red carpet attempted a train (always risky), but Kidman was most successful at pulling it off. I’m all for avant-garde, modern looks (thank you, Kristen Stewart), but there’s nothing like a swoon-worthy red carpet moment.

Jessica Chastain. Emma McIntyre/Getty

ON THE FENCE — Jessica Chastain

Here’s the thing about Jessica Chastain’s iridescent Gucci gown. I know I’m supposed to like it, but something seems amiss. Could it be that bronze and lilac were not intended to live together on the same piece of clothing? Is it that a sparkly top shouldn’t be paired with chiffon? Or is it that the floral embellishments along the hem remind me of a bedskirt my grandmother had in the 1970s? I’m sure Tammy Faye would have approved, and maybe that’s all that matters. Hopefully next year Chastain will call Rita Moreno for sartorial advice.

Kodi Smit-McPhee. Mike Coppola/Getty

BEST MENSWEAR — Kodi Smit-McPhee

Smit-McPhee’s powder blue suit was part prom, part power. It was divisive, but fashion isn’t always pretty (we’re looking at you, kale dress). Smit-McPhee’s suit was part of the the tone-on-tone trend of the night for gents. Witness the monochromatic moments of Jeff Bridges, Wilmer Valderrama, Jason Momoa, Sebastián Yatra, Wesley Snipes, and Jesse Plemons. The other must-have piece of menswear for the carpet was jewelry. Let’s call it the year of the boy brooch. Am I right, Rami Malek? We’re giving an honorable mention to Simu Liu for his smile and for standing out from the pack in blazing red hot tux.

Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the Oscars. Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

BOOBY PRIZE — Tracee Ellis Ross

Is that Gypsy Rose Lee, or the star of “Black-ish”? Let’s start with the positives. It’s a pretty color. Many actresses putting their stilettos on the carpet arrived in red (Rosie Perez, Amy Forsyth, Marlee Matlin, Kirsten Dunst). But there was something missing with the red that Ross was wearing, namely the top of the dress. Some may claim her Carolina Herrera gown had a plunging neckline. Nope. A plunging neckline would mean the dress had something remotely resembling a neck. What Ross had were pasties. It also wasn’t just what was happening up top. The hemline wasn’t quite gown, not exactly a tea length. Timothée Chalamet also gets a booby prize for skipping the shirt altogether. Is that really how your mama raised you Timothée?

Advertisement

Timothée Chalamet. Mike Coppola/Getty





Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther and Instagram @chris_muther.