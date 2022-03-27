Alleged shoplifter accused of strangling officer working detail at South Bay shopping center

An alleged shoplifter is accused of strangling a police officer who was working a paid detail at the South Bay shopping center on Saturday morning, Boston police said in a statement.
Stop and Shop employees flagged down the officer at 9:47 a.m. and reported that a man was stealing items inside the store, police said.
The officer and a store employee “attempted to recover the stolen items and peacefully resolve the situation” but the man, 26-year-old Patrick Craddock, “began to violently assault the officer” and took the officer’s portable radio, the statement said.
As they struggled on the ground, Craddock allegedly began to strangle the officer, the statement said.
The officer “was eventually able to radio for help as backup officers quickly arrived to place the suspect in custody without further incident,” police said.
The officer was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for injuries, the statement said.
Craddock is set to be arraigned in the South Boston division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery strangulation, assault and battery, and shoplifting, the statement said.
