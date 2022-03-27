Alleged shoplifter accused of strangling officer working detail at South Bay shopping center

An alleged shoplifter is accused of strangling a police officer who was working a paid detail at the South Bay shopping center on Saturday morning, Boston police said in a statement.

Stop and Shop employees flagged down the officer at 9:47 a.m. and reported that a man was stealing items inside the store, police said.

The officer and a store employee “attempted to recover the stolen items and peacefully resolve the situation” but the man, 26-year-old Patrick Craddock, “began to violently assault the officer” and took the officer’s portable radio, the statement said.