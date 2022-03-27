Biden’s remarks about Putin continue to elicit criticism

The White House quickly walked back Biden’s comments, releasing a statement saying, “The President’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change.”

Biden on Saturday, while delivering a major address in Warsaw, Poland, said, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” in reference to Putin. Biden’s remark came at the end of his speech and was unscripted.

President Biden’s remarks that Russia’s Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power” continued to draw criticism on Sunday.

On Sunday, Julianne Smith, the US ambassador to NATO, said that “the United States does not have a policy of regime change towards Russia.” But she added that “I think what we all agree on is that President Putin cannot remain in power to wage war.”

Smith spoke on “Fox News Sunday.”

“We do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia — or anywhere else, for that matter,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday from Jerusalem, according to the Washington Post. Blinken said that that Biden’s point was that the Russian president “cannot be empowered to wage war or engage in aggression against Ukraine or anyone else.”

“Biden has to stop misspeaking,” said Senator Rick Scott, a Republican from Florida, also on “Fox News Sunday.”

Scott called for more support for Ukraine from the US and NATO.

“We have got to help Ukraine win. We have got to help Ukraine push Putin back into Russia, and let the Russian people decide what happens to Putin.”

On “Meet the Press,” the Ukrainian ambassador to the US said that Putin “definitely cannot stay in power in a civilized world.”

“The war is not only about Ukraine,” said Oksana Markarova.

The Russia attack on Ukraine is an effort to “exterminate” her country, she said.

It is “an attack on democracy and an attack on anyone who wants to live peacefully in their own country,” Markarova said.

Biden’s statement “plays into the hands of the Russian propagandists, and the White House recognizes that,” said Republican Senator Rob Portman of Ohio, also speaking on “Meet the Press.”

Portman said that “I thought the president’s speech was very strong, despite the gaffe at the end, the ad lib at the end.”

But Portman said the US should provide more military support for Ukraine.

Senator James Risch, a Republican of Idaho, said that Biden needs to “stay on script,” the Associated Press reported.

Risch suggested that Biden needs to be more careful with his words on the international stage.

“Please Mr. President, stay on script,” Risch said in an appearance Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”