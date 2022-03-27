Cold weather is coming and it could damage your plants

Winter cold in late March is nothing new and other than being an inconvenience to us doesn’t really do anything. But while we can put on a heavier coat and some gloves, plants are subject to the full effects of below-freezing temperatures this time of the year. Whether you’re a gardener who has hundreds of plants or somebody who just likes to look at pretty flowers on a nice spring day, temperatures that go under 25 degrees will do some damage.

We are just about a third of the way through the transition months of March, April and May known as meteorological spring. The deeper into these months we go, the less likely it is going to be cold. But there is still a risk for a hard freeze this time of the year and that’s going to play out in a big way to start this week.

The chart shows the coldest 40 mornings from March 29th to mid April. Late-season deep cold has less common in the past several decades. NOAA

Temperatures will fall into the 20s on Sunday night as arctic air slowly filters in. Highs on Monday will be particularly cold and some areas may actually stay just under freezing even with full sunshine. This is pretty amazing when you consider the sun is as strong as it would be in mid-September.

Highs Monday will be more typical for January than late March. NOAA

There isn’t a plant out there naturally growing that will be killed from an unusual cold. However, some leaves, some flower buds, and certainly blooming flowers can be permanently damaged for the season by the upcoming arctic air.

If your magnolia is open or the flower buds have come completely out of their sheath, it’s likely they’ll become blackened over the next few mornings. If you’ve already put out your pansies you can certainly cover them with a light sheet or an inverted plant pot and this will help protect the blooms. The plants themselves will be fine but you can lose a few weeks of flowering in this type of cold.

Depending on your variety of mophead, also known as macrophilia, hydrangea there could be some flower damage. By late March the leaves and the flower buds that were protected all winter by a brown covering can start to emerge and the sheath loosens and opens. If your hydrangeas are still tightly closed I wouldn’t worry about the cold, but if you’re starting to see leaves those will definitely be frost damaged and there’s even the possibility the flower buds themselves, although protected by those leaves could, suffer. Putting something like a sheet over them could be the difference between blooms or no blooms this July.

Older varieties of mophead hydrangea bloom on the prior year’s growth and can be damaged by a late hard freeze. Dave Epstein

Bulbs that have emerged all across the landscape are specially built for cold weather. Here again the flowers themselves may be damaged but the plants will be fine although you might have to wait until next year to see the blooms again.

The core of the cold will arrive Tuesday morning when temperatures will be in the upper teens in the colder suburbs and even in the low to mid-20s at the coast. Wednesday morning concludes the string of below-freezing mornings for now but we may not be out of the frosty woods just yet, because as we know, spring requires some patience.