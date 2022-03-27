Dear home staging client, your house is lovely, but please throw away everything you own immediately!

As Boston’s premier home-staging consultants we are looking forward to helping you prepare your studio condo for sale, but were sorry to hear from your real estate agent that our 37 pages of recommendations left you feeling “overwhelmed.”

With the spring market upon us — and every owner (besides yourself, apparently) beguiled by staging TikTok stars and throw-pillow-focused reality shows, not to mention realtor-induced panic — let us assure you of this:

Yes, you’ll spend thousands, at the very least least, to erase any signs of yourself from your own home. But nothing is more “overwhelming” than having your un-staged property linger on the market, the price dropping, real estate agents fleeing, as your once “cozy” listing takes on the stench of failure.

It’s a staging arms race out there. If you don’t add some much needed color so your online photos “pop,” believe me, you will watch bitterly from the sidelines as professionally staged homes (which resemble the kind of boutique hotel where Gywneth Paltrow might comfortably stay) get snapped up. Their glory spoken of in revered tones. “It sold over-asking.”

Of course, your place won’t actually not sell. Not even if you put it on the market as is, with your shameful bath towels and your geriatric cat in residence during the open house. Inventory in Greater Boston is so low that buyers competing for $1 million dumps are vying to see who can waive the inspection the fastest. It’s been condemned? Who cares!

Perhaps it will make you feel better to know that many of our ultimately satisfied clients initially resisted our help. So many, in fact, that our marketing department intern embroidered a sweet throw pillow:

“The Five Stages of Staging,” it reads in cross-stitch.

Denial: My large and numerous nude photos are not a “turn off.”

Anger: I’m sorry if it looks like an actual person lives here.

Bargaining: I’ll put rolled hand towels in a decorative basket in the bathroom if I can keep three personal photos.

Depression: I’m 53 and still not living in a grown-up’s house.

Acceptance: If I don’t listen to these people I’ll never unload this dog.

SO! Thank you again for letting us into your lovely home! And now, for a bit of homework before we return with 1-800-Got-Junk? for your, um, well, everything you hold dear.

We love that you are a “reader!” We have, in fact, identified “readers” as a target market — we are in brainy Boston! — but please purge your bookshelves of books, particularly those that touch on politics, religion, art, child-rearing, history, science, the weather, education, money, love, food, relationships, men, women, the Earth, and the Universe.

We will re-populate your shelves with: color-coordinated and appropriately sized volumes (rented on a per-foot basis); an orchid that was praised on Twitter by the RoomRater account; and a globe with a socially acceptable continent facing outward.

Regarding the painting hanging above your fireplace: Nothing is sweeter than art with personal meaning, whether it was purchased on a special trip (to a godforsaken locale where only a person with your “taste” would vacation), or made by a child (who should be gently steered from a career in the arts). Just kidding — that’s a little stager humor!

Anyhoo, please remove the picture and put it in the pile of items that will be hustled out of your home under the cover of darkness, next to the Peloton (too pandemic 2020). Over the mantle we will hang an enormous — and fake — flat screen TV.

Let’s talk about your “home office.” Kudos to you for working from home! 100 percent on-trend. Alas, your desk unfortunately reads “has to work for a living.” Yick, right?

Accordingly, the work surface needs to be devoid of all signs of work. The subliminal message should be crypto tycoon or wellness guru.

This brings us to your kitchen. It should look like the ideal place to make impossible veal with vegan mushroom sauce while sipping wine from a frighteningly fragile glass and chatting across the fresh fruit bowl on the kitchen island.

But until your place sells, please keep counters completely clear and refrain from doing ANY actual food prep. Please put your toaster on the pile with the “art” and the Peloton immediately. If you have toasting needs, think DoorDash.

Or better yet: While some people are able to live comfortably in a staged property, given the state of your home, and hence the need for staging in the first place, may we suggest you enjoy the comfort of a hotel while your property is on the market.

Once a buyer has been tricked into looking beyond your unit’s flaws (let’s be honest), we are looking forward to working with you and your realtor on finding your next home. Our expertise will help you see through the staging.

Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bethteitell.