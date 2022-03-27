Emma loves animals and hopes her new family has a pet at home

She can be a bit quiet and reserved upon initial introduction, however it does not take long for her true personality to shine through. Those who know her best say that she can be fun, silly, and playful but also bold and stubborn. Emma’s social worker feels that she is very resilient, and has great potential to have a bright and successful future.

Emma has a significant interest and love for animals; she was able to attend a zoo camp this past summer which she loved and has expressed her desire to attend again.

Emma is also a lover of dancing, music, singing, and anything Harry Potter. She enjoys reading, doing arts and crafts, and playing with her American Girl dolls. More recently, Emma has shown a little more interest in her appearance as a pre-teen and enjoys shopping and painting her nails. When she gets older Emma hopes to go to college and become a marine biologist.

Emma started her first year of middle school this year and does well academically, especially when learning about things that she has a personal interest in. Emma does not have any issues with behavior at school, and is able to positively socialize and make strong friendships. Emma is an outgoing child and likes to engage in afterschool programs/clubs of interest when they are offered.

Legally freed for adoption, Emma will thrive in a loving and caring family with at least one mother. Her social worker feels that she will do best in a home where she can be the only or youngest child. An ideal family for Emma will understand the importance of birth family connections. Emma currently visits with her siblings three times a year and per an Open Adoption Agreement will visit with her birth parents four times a year after she joins her new family.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples.

As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. Start the process today and give a waiting child a permanent place to call home.