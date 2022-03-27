Fall River police recover man’s body found floating in Taunton River

Local and State Police are investigating after a man’s body was found floating in the Taunton River near Battleship Cove on Sunday afternoon, officials said in a statement.
Fall River police and firefighters responded to the Taunton River around 12:44 p.m. after receiving reports of a body in the water, the statement said.
Upon arrival, responders retrieved the body from the river, police said.
The victim was not immediately identified Sunday evening. The incident remains under investigation by Fall River police and State Police.
Police referred additional questions to the Bristol district attorney’s office, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment Sunday evening.
Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.