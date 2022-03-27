Green and Orange Line service to remain suspended beneath Government Center Garage

On Sunday, the MBTA said rail service through the area will not resume “until a team of structural engineers, examining and assessing infrastructure above and below the surface, confirms that subway service can safely resume.”

The MBTA had suspended Green Line service between North Station and Government Center and Orange Line service between North Station and Back Bay for the weekend as demolition work was planned in the Government Center Garage.

Green Line and Orange Line trains that run beneath the Government Center Garage, where a worker was killed Saturday when a part of the building collapsed , will be replaced with shuttle bus service until the tunnels are deemed safe by structural engineers, the MBTA said in a statement Sunday.

There was no timeframe for when the tunnels may reopen for trains, but the agency said it could last “for several days.” The MBTA encouraged anyone affected by these closures to work from home if they can.

Shuttle buses will run between North Station and Government Center. The MBTA is recommending that Orange Line customers who are trying to reach destinations between Downtown Crossing and Back Bay use Green Line stations between Park Street and Copley Square.

The MBTA is also recommending that Orange Line users who would usually take an Oak Grove-bound train to get downtown instead take the Commuter Rail from Ruggles or Back Bay to South Station. Riders can show their Charlie Card to the conductor to access the train, the agency said.

Bus routes 92, 93, and 111 will be diverted to North Station, where “northbound customers can transfer to the subway and southbound customers can transfer to the bus shuttle or walk to Government Center for Green Line service,” the MBTA said.

The agency said it is making additional accessibility vans available and will have extra MBTA workers and transit ambassadors on hand to help customers.

