Man dead in Oxford after family dispute

By Ava Sasani Globe Correspondent,Updated March 27, 2022, 1 hour ago

Authorities are investigating the death of a man in Oxford early Sunday morning that “occurred as a result of a dispute between family members,” officials said.

Oxford police and the State Police detectives assigned to the Worcester district attorney’s office are investigating the death, which took place about 6 a.m. at an address on Main Street, according to a statement released by the district attorney’s office.

“We’d like to reassure the public that there is no threat at this time and this was not a random act,” Oxford Police Chief Anthony Saad said in the statement.

The identity of the victim was not released pending the notification of his family, officials said.

