One man dead, 32, after shooting near an ATM in Lawrence

A 32-year-old man was shot to death in Lawrence early Sunday morning, according to a statement released by Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office.
The victim, whose identity has not been released, was shot near a Bank of America ATM machine at 257 Essex St, according to Blodgett’s office. He was transported to Lawrence General hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The shooting is being investigated by the Essex County DA’s office, State Police and Lawrence Police.
