fb-pixel Skip to main content

One man dead, 32, after shooting near an ATM in Lawrence

By Ramsey Khalifeh Globe Correspondent,Updated March 27, 2022, 1 hour ago

A 32-year-old man was shot to death in Lawrence early Sunday morning, according to a statement released by Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was shot near a Bank of America ATM machine at 257 Essex St, according to Blodgett’s office. He was transported to Lawrence General hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooting is being investigated by the Essex County DA’s office, State Police and Lawrence Police.


Ramsey Khalifeh can be reached at ramsey.khalifeh@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video