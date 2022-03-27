Police investigate hateful graffiti, including swastika, at Middleborough High School

Police are investigating an incident of vandalism at Middleborough High School, where “hateful language and imagery, including a swastika,” were spray-painted onto an exterior wall, officials said.

The graffiti was reported about 7:40 a.m. Sunday, the Middleborough Police Department said in a statement. An officer was dispatched to the school and began an investigation after observing the graffiti on the side of the building, the statement said.

“There is no place for the type of hate these individuals put on display at Middleborough High School, and we are committed to working with the school administration and our community partners to both investigate the crime that took place and address the messages themselves,” Police Chief Joseph Perkins said in the statement.