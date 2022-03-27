‘Sounded like thunder.’ OSHA investigating Boston Government Center garage collapse that killed worker

The man’s death touched off a massive emergency response downtown, as nearby streets were blocked off and rescue crews raced to the scene.

The collapse, which occurred around 5:30 p.m., happened as subcontractors conducting demolition work on the garage structure, officials have said. Witnesses told investigators the worker who died was operating a piece of heavy machinery when the floor underneath buckled, and the machine fell about nine stories with the man inside.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is leading the investigation into Saturday’s collapse at Boston’s Government Center garage that killed a worker, according to a spokesman for the Boston Fire Department.

On Sunday morning, roads around the site along Sudbury Street remained closed to traffic as OSHA investigators conducted their work.

The Boston Fire Department was assisting the federal agency, and the department’s Tower Ladder 3 and members of its construction division were working at the scene, spokesman Brian Alkins told the Globe Sunday.

A spokeswoman for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu deferred comment Sunday to the city’s Fire Department.

Representatives for OSHA, which has a local office a short distance from the garage on Sudbury Street, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

On Saturday, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden told reporters that his office would also be involved with the investigation.

Officials have not identified the worker who died. A second person who was “indirectly involved” with the collapse was hospitalized Saturday, a Boston EMS spokeswoman has said. That person’s condition was unknown Sunday.

The demolition was part of an ongoing redevelopment of the site by the HYM Investment Group that is expected to include a new 12-story life sciences building.

Following the collapse Saturday, John Moriarty & Associates, the project’s general contractor, said workers were evacuated and the site was temporarily shut down.

“Structural engineers will ensure the site is safe and secure before any work resumes,” the contractor said in a statement Saturday.

North End resident Mark Gemelli, 67, whose home is about 300 feet from the site, said he was in his living room Saturday when the collapse occurred. The garage demolition is visible from his living room window, and he heard the sound of the collapse and witnessed the immediate aftermath.

“What sounded like thunder was the building coming down,” Gemelli said in an interview Sunday, “and then there was a dust plume coming up.”

He grabbed his coat and ran outside, and said first responders, including police, fire, and EMS, were on scene within a minute. He praised their work shutting down nearby streets and responding so quickly to the emergency.

“They were coming left and right, from every direction,” he said. “I think the mayor and the EMS group and the police and the fire did a fabulous job in securing the scene.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Globe correspondent Nick Stoico and Dugan Arnett of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.