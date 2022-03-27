With a simple coat and warm prose, Cynthia Thomas inspired cancer patients

Good things happened whenever she or one of the other women in their weekly program donned the coat. A scan showed that one woman’s tumors were shrinking. Another woman found herself participating in family events with renewed vigor.

“It was big and saggy, tweed, with a black velvet collar. It had three sets of buttons and two mammoth pockets,” Ms. Thomas later wrote of the coat, which she and a friend from a cancer program at the Benson-Henry Institute for Mind Body Medicine purchased for $10 at a thrift store.

The brown coat was simple and inexpensive, but when Cynthia Thomas slipped it over her arms and shoulders it seemed to assume almost magical powers to comfort and protect.

Advertisement

“There’s something about that coat that stands for everything we learned in class: to be kind to people, because judging them ‘hardens our heart,’ to live every moment of life to its fullest, and to keep a gratitude diary to remind us of how good our life is now,” she wrote.

Get Fast Forward A look at the news and events shaping the day, delivered a couple times a week with a side of humor and a dash of attitude. Enter Email Sign Up

A dancer turned writer turned dancer again when brain cancer curtailed her ability to write, Ms. Thomas died Feb. 4. She was 61, lived in the South End, and was diagnosed with brain cancer in 1999.

“She was really the central figure with how the coat was handled, and how the coat lived on,” said Dr. Gabriele Sonnenberg, a friend from the Benson-Henry group who formerly ran clinical trials for the Pfizer pharmaceutical company and now is a consultant in Los Angeles.

Ms. Thomas “believed in the coat, that it would help us and make us think about each other,” Sonnenberg said. “We felt that we were safe with the coat on, that it would bring a good outcome. Whenever we were wearing the coat, we wouldn’t receive bad news at a medical visit.”

Advertisement

The coat reminded Ms. Thomas that life remained rewarding during the final years of the more than two decades she traveled cancer’s winding path. But she lived nearly two-thirds of her years before the diagnosis.

As a teenager, she moved to New York City to study dance, and then turned to journalism, writing for the Wall Street Journal and Houston Chronicle.

As a reporter, Ms. Thomas “had a voice. She was able to inject her voice and vision into a story,” said her husband, Caleb Solomon.

“She saw the world kind of tilted, and had that extra something she could see and bring to a story,” said Solomon, a senior editor at Bloomberg News who formerly was the Globe’s managing editor for digital. “The stories she wrote definitely had her signature, which was a fun and keen eye, and an interest in oddball things.”

Ms. Thomas also had a signature as a dancer and a teacher of dance, which became her final legacy when she invented a Posture Pop program for the elderly that combined exercise, movement, and dance.

“I have always admired Cynthia’s beautiful way of moving — a true dancer’s demeanor and grace,” wrote Amy Schectman, a longtime friend who is chief executive of the 2Life Communities of affordable senior housing, in a tribute. “She began sharing that she was developing an exercise routine to European pop music, and after a few conversations, she redesigned it to make it for older adults and to focus on posture.”

Advertisement

In Posture Pop, Schectman added in an interview, “every other exercise you were seated, every other exercise you were standing, so you could do it even if you didn’t have a lot of stamina. You’d feel like you were a dancer. You’d walk out smiling and just feeling like you were breathing a little better.”

Schectman said the program was so successful that during one 2Life resident’s annual physical, a doctor wondered how she had dramatically improved her posture.

When the woman told him she participated in Ms. Thomas’s program, the doctor exclaimed: “Everybody should go to Posture Pop!”

Born in Oak Ridge, Tenn., on Oct. 22, 1960, Cynthia Dawn Thomas was the daughter of Tom Thomas, a nuclear physicist, and Barbara Nemcosky Thomas, a schoolteacher who later ran her own businesses.

Growing up mostly in Morgantown, W.Va., Ms. Thomas created dance routines that she performed for relatives in the years before moving to New York, at 14, to study ballet.

When she was old enough, Ms. Thomas took friends to nightclubs.

“Every time we hit the clubs, the dance floor spotlight would find her,” one of her cousins told Anne Reifenberg, a longtime friend and Bloomberg News executive editor who wrote a biographical sketch for Ms. Thomas’s funeral service. “She was transcendent.”

Turning from dancing to writing, Ms. Thomas graduated from New York University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and began working at the Wall Street Journal, first as a news assistant, then on the proofreading desk.

Advertisement

While there she met Solomon, and they eventually began dating.

“She was gorgeous and charismatic,” he said, and was known for her “throw-your-head-back contagious laugh” throughout her life.

“I pursued her and she wasn’t interested for a very long time,” he recalled. “I finally persuaded her.”

They married in 1988 and lived for a decade in Houston, where he wrote for the Wall Street Journal and she became a features reporter for the Houston Chronicle, writing about quirky subjects around the state.

She also cowrote the 1998 book “Chicks on Film: Video Picks for Women and Other Intelligent Forms of Life.”

When Solomon’s work brought them to Brookline and then to Belgium, she wrote freelance articles for the Journal.

During an aerobics class in Brookline in 1999, she had a grand mal seizure and learned during tests that she had a brain tumor.

“Before my brain surgery, I was a writer,” she wrote in a 2013 Sunday Magazine piece for the Globe about the thrift shop coat. “The tumor was in my left frontal lobe, the area that controls language. All of a sudden I was no longer a writer.”

Ms. Thomas and Solomon settled in the South End after their time in Brussels. She wrote that she joined the Benson-Henry Institute program “to weed out the workings in my brain.”

During her time wearing the thrift shop coat, “something big happened. I wrote a thank-you letter that I would not have written had it not been for the class, and it came out surprisingly well,” she said.

Advertisement

With the letter, and then the Sunday magazine article, the coat had helped her to be a writer again.

A Zoom service has been held for Ms. Thomas, whose younger brother, Charlie, died a few months ago.

“She was the conscience of our household,” said Solomon, her only immediate survivor. “She made me a better human.”

Because of the brain tumor, he said, “she had to keep modifying her life for the last 20 years, and she kept modifying with dignity and grace as she tried to adapt and adapt and adapt again.”

Even before the cancer diagnosis, Solomon added, she had a philosophy of life that served her well in those final two decades: “Live now, and live the life in front of you, and live the best you can.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.