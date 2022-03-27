The latest from the Oscars: Jessica Chastain arrives to cheer early awards

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” nominee Jessica Chastain arrived early to Sunday’s Oscars to ensure she didn’t miss the presentation of some less-celebrated award.

The latest on the 94th Academy Awards, which are being bestowed Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (all times local):

The academy is experimenting with a staggered start this year, naming victors in eight categories during the hour before the show formally begins at 5 p.m. Those presentations will then be edited down and woven into the broadcast, an effort to keep the show tight and boost declining ratings.

The new approach is rubbing many the wrong way. Some stars, including Chastain, have said they won’t do red carpet interviews if it means missing the presentation of awards like best hair and makeup, for which the artists of “Tammy Faye” are nominated.

“I’m here to see all the early categories because so often a lot of attention goes to the actors because people see our faces on screen,” Chastain said on the red carpet. “But the reality is there’s so many people that are involved in creating a performance and creating a film, and I need to acknowledge and admire each one of them.”

The other pre-show categories are: film editing, sound, original score, production design, live-action short, animated short and documentary short.

— Associated Press’ Jake Seiner

3:30 p.m.

“West Side Story” was representing. Supporting actress front runner Ariana DeBose walked the carpet quickly in her bright red Valentino dress. “I’m coming back!” She told reporters and blew kisses to the fans in the bleachers.

Not far behind her was “West Side Story” director Steven Spielberg holding hands with with Kate Capshaw. Spielberg shook hands with Oscar show director Glenn Weiss, wishing him luck.

Rita Moreno, who starred in both 1961 and 2021 film adaptations, arrived in black one shoulder Carolina Herrera and a feather hat, that she wore before on the cover of Town and Country. Fans in the bleacher shouted “Rita! Rita! Rita!”

— Film Writer Lindsay Bahr

___

3 p.m.

The young star of “Belfast” brought a special date to the Oscars — his mom.

Eleven-year-old Jude Hill arrived with his mom Shauneen, posing for photos before the ceremony. He flashed two thumbs up as his mother, her arm around him, looked at him.

Hill plays Buddy in “Belfast,” a semi-autobiographical film by Kenneth Branagh. It tells the story of 1969 Belfast from Buddy’s perspective during The Troubles, when neighborhoods were turned into war zones and children had to navigate how they were supposed to tell whether someone was Catholic or Protestant.

“Belfast” has earned seven Oscar nominations, including for Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds, who play Buddy’s grandparents.

— Film Writer Lindsay Bahr

3 p.m.

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

2:30 p.m.

The producer of the Academy Awards says Sunday’s show will strike a balance between being upbeat and fun, while also acknowledging the war in Ukraine.

Producer Will Packer says it’s difficult to put on a show while serious world events are unfolding, but he’s also trying to give people a diversion.

“In the midst of the revelry and the fun, we will acknowledge it and then we’re going to try to make sure that we give people who are in tough situations there and around the world something to look at, a release, something that’s upbeat and fun,” Packer told The Associated Press ahead of Sunday’s ceremony.

Packer also addressed the film academy’s controversial decision to award eight Oscars ahead of the live telecast and weave them into the broadcast.

“We’re going to treat all the honorees with an amazing amount of respect. That’s what we do,” Packer said.

Dozens of nominees are already on the Oscars red carpet ahead of the ceremony, which begins at 4 p.m. Pacific with an hourlong ceremony bestowing eight awards.

Best original song nominee Diane Warren wore a ribbon supporting Ukrainian refugees as part of her outfit.

— Associated Press' Amanda Lee Myers

__

3 a.m.

For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards are rolling out the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a back-to-normal Oscars. Except for all the stuff that’s changed.

The telecast for the 94th Academy Awards will begin, as usual, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. But little else about how this year’s Oscars will get underway is traditional. An hour before the broadcast begins, attendees will assemble in the Dolby for the presentation of eight awards and acceptance speeches that will be edited into a broadcast that producer Will Packer has promised will be a tight three hours.

It’s one of many shifts, both slight and tectonic, around this year’s ceremony. After two years of pandemic — and a socially distanced 2021 edition with record-low ratings — the Academy Awards will try to recapture their exalted place in pop culture with a revamped telecast that’s expected to see a streaming service win best picture for the first time.