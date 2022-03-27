US officials scramble to clarify Biden’s suggestion that Putin ‘cannot remain in power’

Government officials — from the White House to senior lawmakers on Capitol Hill — were quick to say that the remark was not intended as a call for a regime change, underscoring the precarious effort to punish Russia for attacking Ukraine while avoiding an escalation in the war.

Capping a series of diplomatic summits in Europe, Biden delivered a speech Saturday in Poland about the war in Ukraine. An apparently ad-libbed remark at the conclusion of his address — “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power” — quickly eclipsed the rest of his speech.

Administration officials and lawmakers stressed Sunday that the United States was not seeking regime change in Russia over President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine despite President Biden’s comment that the Russian leader “cannot remain in power.”

Advertisement

On Sunday, American officials were still trying to walk back and clarify the comment.

“We do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia or anywhere else, for that matter,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told journalists in Jerusalem after meeting with Israel’s foreign minister, Yair Lapid. “In this case, as in any case, it’s up to the people of the country in question. It’s up to the Russian people.”

Get Coronavirus Next The next phase of our pandemic newsletter that keeps you updated on the latest developments as we step into a new normal. Enter Email Sign Up

Julianne Smith, the US ambassador to NATO, told CNN’s “State of the Union” that Biden’s remarks were “a principled human reaction” to the Ukrainian refugees he had met in Warsaw. But, she insisted, “the US does not have a policy of regime change in Russia. Full stop.”

Senior lawmakers maintained a similar position Sunday, with Senator Jim Risch of Idaho, the top Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee, saying he wished Biden “would stay on script.”

Risch said that even suggesting regime change would inevitably “cause a huge problem,” calling the remark a “horrendous gaffe” in an otherwise good speech.

Advertisement

“The administration has done everything they can to stop escalating; there’s not a whole lot more you can do to escalate than to call for a regime change,” he said on “State of the Union.”

In Europe, officials reacted to the quote with a mix of rejection and admiration.

The French and British governments distanced themselves from Biden’s remarks and the prospect of regime change, while others welcomed his blunt tone.

“I wouldn’t use this kind of words,” President Emmanuel Macron of France said in a television interview Sunday after he was asked to comment on Biden’s speech. He said he hoped to obtain a cease-fire and the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine through diplomacy.

“If we want to do this, we mustn’t escalate,” he said, “neither with words nor with actions.”

Britain’s government took a similar stance.

“I think that is up to the Russian people,” said Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary, in a television interview Sunday, when asked if the British government thought Putin should go. “The Russian people will decide the fate of Putin and his cronies.”

He added that he was sure that both the United States and Britain agreed that the Russian people should decide how they wished to be governed, echoing the White House’s clarification that the president’s speech was not calling for regime change.

Many in the West worried that Russia would try to use Biden’s remarks to its advantage.

The comment risked “turning the war for the defense of Ukraine to a familiar one of American aggression,” wrote Patrick Wintour, the Guardian’s diplomatic editor, on Sunday, “Any unseating of Russia’s president is that country’s business, not that of the US president.” He called the remarks “a badly needed gift” to a Russian government that is skilled at depicting the United States as an “imperialistic bully.”

Advertisement

He said it also made it harder for mediators of the crisis, such as Turkey, Qatar, and China, to persuade Putin to turn back.

Italian officials and commentators had a more favorable view of Biden’s remarks.

Biden had used words “that must make Putin clearly understand that he has to stop,” said the foreign minister, Luigi Di Maio, on Italian television Saturday night. Biden, he said, made “a very clear speech; he used resolute words. But let’s remember that on the other side, Putin uses bombs.”

Jacopo Iacoboni, an Italian journalist and a prominent critic of the Russian government who usually opposes Di Maio’s party, the 5-Star Movement, agreed.

“You might criticize Biden in many ways, but is there any European leader who says, clearly, this simple truth?” he wrote on Twitter. “Putin cannot stay in power.”