The city, the suburbs, the schools: connecting the dots

I bear the battle scars of the 1970s, when Boston was a poor city. That is no longer the case. We are now spending more than $24,000 per child, and spending more than $100 million per year to primarily bus children of color so that they can go to school with other children of color in a different neighborhood. That makes absolutely no sense to me.

I read with great interest David Scharfenberg’s article regarding the need to integrate public schools on a metropolitan basis, putting city and suburban kids in the same classrooms ( “The only way to fix Boston schools once and for all,” Ideas, March 20). I studied this issue some 45 years ago, while I was still a member of the Boston City Council. I have followed the various cases in subsequent years and believe that separate is never equal, whether determined by race or geography.

Perhaps a court case is in order such as the one Scharfenberg advocates, which could use the example of Sheff v. O’Neill in Connecticut to argue for the remedy of voluntary integration in Greater Boston. If not, Boston’s public schools may be placed into state receivership very soon.

Lawrence S. DiCara

Boston





We should be asking why BPS students’ needs aren’t being met

The story on the challenge of promoting greater achievement and equity for Boston public schools extolled the performance of the Metco program and its success in terms of educational achievement for many low-income students of color who would otherwise go to BPS rather than to affluent suburban schools in the Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity network. While I respect these efforts, shouldn’t we be asking ourselves why the needs of BPS students aren’t being met in their neighborhood schools? This is not an achievement gap, as it is often characterized; it is an opportunity gap.

While Metco students perform quite well, I would suggest that’s because they receive the opportunities they need to succeed: They attend well-staffed schools with teachers committed to high expectations for all students and that offer a wide range of curricular options and forms of social and emotional support for struggling students. Students’ needs are being met and, as their performance reveals, they are succeeding.

If BPS is to be effective and equitable, these options need to be available to all students rather than busing the lucky few to the suburbs.

Patrick McQuillan

Westwood

The writer is an associate professor at the Lynch School of Education and Human Development at Boston College.





Redistribute opportunity, not people

The differential distribution of access, opportunity, power, resources, and well-being based on race is itself racism. Yet I fear that the solution that David Scharfenberg recommends in his Ideas piece would only reaffirm that system, not attack it.

Speaking of students in urban school systems, Scharfenberg laments, “These racially isolated students have nothing like the well-appointed science labs and in-school television studios their suburban counterparts enjoy.” Interestingly, in a 2017 piece on integration, Scharfenberg cites a quote from journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones to this effect: “The things that are acceptable for Black children are never acceptable for white children. So if you want what white children get, you have to be where white children are. . . . That’s what integration means for Black kids.” Yet settling for moving students from one place to another still means many other students will be left to languish in under-resourced schools. We must redistribute opportunity, not people.

I endorse regional schools, but they do not solve the problem. The decision in Sheff v. O’Neill in Connecticut and its remedy underscore that what we need is a change to the funding mechanisms for education, which are largely based on property taxes and home values, such that the devastating disparities in resources between schools are no longer tolerated. If, as Scharfenberg suggests, we should use the constitutional right to education as a tool, it must be to dismantle this inequitable funding system.

David J. Harris

Medford

The writer is the retired managing director of the Charles Hamilton Houston Institute for Race and Justice at Harvard Law School.





Nice to see a proposal that doesn’t push charter schools

I’m happy to see a BPS graduate with a rational suggestion for the school system’s problems. Refreshingly, David Scharfenberg has an answer that does not mainly advocate taking over Boston schools with charters.

Susan Donlan

West Roxbury