Boston Pride, with power (play) on full display, reach final of Isobel Cup for third straight season

Boston — which captured the 2021 title game, 4-3, over the Minnesota Whitecaps — aims to become the first repeat champion in the six-year history of the league, which began play in 2015 as the National Women’s Hockey League.

The third-seeded Pride will take on the top-seeded Connecticut Whale at 9 p.m. Monday (ESPN2) with the 2022 Isobel Cup in the balance.

A deluge of goals late in the first period and an awakened power play propelled the Boston Pride past the Toronto Six, 5-1, Sunday and into the Premier Hockey League’s championship game for the third straight season.

“We’re not done,” coach Paul Mara said. “We’re here for one goal and that’s to win the Isobel Cup. We’re excited for that challenge tomorrow.”

After a pair of three-goal periods in Friday’s 6-0 preliminary round win over the Buffalo Beauts, the Pride continued scoring in flurries Sunday, scoring three times in a span of 2:14 late in the first period at the AdventHealth Center in Wesley Chapel, Fla.

“I think we carried over the emotion from our game against Buffalo,” Mara said. “We brought that tone. When we play with heart and passion, like we’ve talked about, and we’re focused, there’s not a better team in this league. We’re not done.”

With three more power-play goals, Boston has six in two playoff games after managing just four in 20 regular-season games and finishing last in the league converting power plays (.056 percent).

“I think confidence is the biggest piece we needed all season,” said Taylor Wenczkowski, who scored a power-play goal in the third period. “Now we’re rolling. I think we’re feeling pretty good about it.”

With just a few seconds remaining on a four-on-three advantage late in the first period, Providence College alum Christina Putigna opened the scoring at the 15:39 mark.

“It was a huge goal,” Putigna said. “It was great to get the first one. I love getting the first goal. It ignited the bench, which was awesome. I made eye contact with Lauren Kelly for the backdoor pass, but it wasn’t open and it bounced out right at the perfect time and I knew I had to get it off quick.”

Just 28 seconds later, with Boston still a woman up, Burlington’s Kali Flanagan used her speed to go coast to coast before beating Toronto goalie Elaine Chuli top shelf.

Less than two minutes later, former Boston University defender Kaleigh Fratkin’s goal to make it 3-0 was upheld after a lengthy review for possible goalie interference. Fratkin finished with a game-high 3 points, including two assists.

“Fratty’s being Fratty,” Mara said. “She’s, in my opinion, the best defenseman in this league for a reason. She’s showing up when we need her to. She’s been incredible for us for many years now.”

Toronto got one back on a power play with 35 seconds left in the first period, but Evelina Raselli renewed Boston’s breathing room when her shot ricocheted up in the air and over Chuli (28 saves) less than four minutes into the second stanza.

Wenczkowski, a New Hampshire graduate, fired home her second goal of the playoffs at the 8:07 mark of the third to send Boston into the final with an 11-1 playoff scoring advantage through two games. Former Boston College goaltender Katie Burt turned away 19 shots, giving her 51 saves through two games.

The Whale, which scored two goals in the final four minutes of the second period to break a 2-2 tie and defeat the fifth-seeded Minnesota Whitecaps, 4-2, Sunday , went 15-3-2 during the regular season to earn the No. 1 seed.

Led by the league’s scoring champion, Kennedy Marchment (13-20-33), and No. 1 draft pick Taylor Girard, who led rookies in scoring, Connecticut is playing in its first championship game, despite being a founding member of the league.

Boston, meanwhile, will compete for its third league crown, in addition to making the 2020 finals, which were canceled because of COVID-19.

“Obviously, we want to win,” Wenczkowski said. “It will be a good battle tomorrow. We’re pretty confident and we trust each other on and off the ice. I think that’s the biggest thing that will help our success.”