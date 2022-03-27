Celtics have no trouble with Timberwolves at Garden

The final result was lopsided and familiar, a 134-112 wire-to-wire win that did not include uneasy moments, but was overflowing with displays of confidence. It was the Celtics’ sixth win in a row, and they led by at least 20 points in each.

In this case, all it did was pull Minnesota within 17 points. Then the Celtics mostly shrugged and continued their onslaught from earlier. Jayson Tatum threw down a powerful dunk and converted a four-point play. Marcus Smart tossed an alley-oop to Daniel Theis. TD Garden continued to shake.

The Timberwolves caught fire near the start of the third quarter of their Sunday game against the Celtics, drilling four 3-pointers in two minutes. In many cases, that would be a good way to seize control of a game.

Aside from this improbable climb, which has been impressive on its own, the startling level of thoroughness continues to reset expectations.

Jayson Tatum had 34 points, and Jaylen Brown added 31 to lead the Celtics, who shot 56.3 percent from the field and 43.6 percent (17 for 39) from the 3-point line. But the celebratory nature of the evening was muted a bit after center Robert Williams left the game due to a left knee sprain in the third quarter and did not return. It was unclear how Williams suffered the injury, but he missed Monday’s game against the Thunder due to tendinitis that was aggravated by an awkward landing.

Williams will undergo testing Monday, the team announced, and will not travel to Toronto for Monday’s game against the Raptors. Al Horford missed Sunday’s game due to personal reasons, and Ime Udoka said it was not known whether he would be available Monday.

Observations from the game:

⋅ The Celtics try to catch opponents sleeping by moving quickly on dead-ball inbounds plays, and they put a real emphasis on it against Minnesota. On one instance in the first quarter the Wolves lost the ball out of bounds at their end, and moments later Smart was heaving a pass upcourt to Brown for a layup.

⋅ It’s easier to try hard when everything is going well, but Boston has consistently out-worked its opponents during this scorching stretch. On one play, Robert Williams out-fought four Timberwolves in the paint for an offensive rebound before throwing down a dunk as he was fouled.

⋅ Grant Williams, who gave himself the nickname ‘Batman’ after helping slow down reigning MVP Nikola Jokic in wins over the Nuggets, spent much of the first half battling Minnesota All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns.

At the start, Towns overpowered Williams on a pair of plays, including one strong dunk that was preceded by Towns inadvertently popping Williams in the face. But Williams did not back down. He held his ground on several plays, and even drew Towns’s third foul of the game on a strong second-quarter drive.

⋅ Udoka has said that one of his priorities down the stretch will be helping Derrick White find a rhythm. His strong second quarter was a good start.

During a 36-second stretch, the forward hit a 3-pointer and converted a three-point play after a turnover. He’s made an impact with his defense, and has generally helped Boston’s pace even when not scoring, but these scoring bursts could help win a playoff game or two.

⋅ Payton Pritchard’s scorching shooting continued in the first half, when he connected on his first three attempts from beyond the arc. His role was increased following the Feb. 10 trades in which Dennis Schröder, Josh Richardson, and Romeo Langford were traded away, and he has seized the opportunity.

⋅ Tatum and Brown were both on the injury report due to knee soreness before being cleared to play. So it was especially surprising to see both still on the court with Boston holding a 21-point lead with just four minutes left.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.