Erik Haula’s production jumped when he was teamed with David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall

Sure a run of tough puck luck left him without a goal for the first 11 games of the season, but 18 games into the year he was a minus-5, averaging 15 minutes a night as he tried to establish his role on a new team.

Erik Haula never ran away from reality. If he was producing, he saw no sense in sugar-coating it.

“You always want to look at things,” he said. “We’ve talked about getting better and building towards something, so you’ve got to look at your game, you’ve got to look at your line’s game and be honest with yourself.

Advertisement

“I think I’ve learned that that’s the best way. When things aren’t going your way, you’ve got to be honest with yourself as well and say it’s not good enough or we’ve got to do this better and that’s worked for me.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

If there was a reality check for Haula this season, it was in November when he went minus-2 in 11 minutes against the New York Rangers and watched the next game against Vancouver as a healthy scratch. But that’s when he learned the honesty he has with himself works well with Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy’s straight-shooting nature.

“When he sat out [in] November, he was upfront,” Cassidy said. “He didn’t think he was playing his best hockey. Did he want to sit out? No. But he said ‘Listen, when I go back in, I get it, I’ll be better.’”

Since then, Haula has put together one of the best seasons of his career. His 9-23—32 line is the third most productive season in his nine-year career. He’s three assists shy of the career-high 26 he had with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017-18.

Of course, Haula’s honesty works both ways.

Advertisement

“He’s always been a guy that’s been upfront when I’ve talked to him,” Cassidy said. “He’ll be honest, just like if he thinks he’s playing well, he’ll tell me. I’m OK with that. We don’t see everything 100 percent perfect, so it’s good to have those conversations, but he recognized the need to be better and he has. Credit to him, good for him, we need it.”

He found a home on the second line as the pivot for David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall when Cassidy shook up the lines on Jan. 1.

“As a centerman, with players like Pasta and I, you’re not babysitting, but you’re taking care of things and you’re the safety valve a lot of times and he’s been great at that,” Hall said.

The lines of communication are open between the three as well. A recent concern was scoring even-strength goals after 11 games without one when all three were on the ice. They watched film together to figure out what they could all do better. It resulted in Pastrnak’s hat trick Thursday against Tampa Bay — all even-strength goals — and even-strength scores Saturday from Hall and Haula against the Islanders.

“I feel like we always strive to be better,” Hall added that the passing of the trade deadline also may have eased some uncertainty for Haula.

“With him, I think you see the deadline passes and he’s our centerman, I feel like that allows him to feel comfortable in his spot and he’s really taken off — the last three games especially but overall, I think he’s been a great influence.”

Advertisement

Haula echoed the sentiment.

“It’s great to get through the deadline,” Haula said. “Now this is our team and we can move forward.”

Overall, the partnership has brought out the best in all three players. Hall has scored nine of his 14 goals and handed out 26 of his 35 assists since January. Pastrnak has scored 29 of his 37 goals and made 16 of his 29 assists over that span.

“I’ve played with those guys now for a while and I feel good there,” Haula said. “I want to be at my best for those guys and for the team. It’s got to be important. You’re going to need everybody if you want to get to where you want to be at the end of the year. I said before now, it’s time to build towards something bigger. We’ve got like five-and-a-half weeks here to get ready, and then the games that really matter start so that’s when you want to be your best, so trying to build towards that.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.